Teen Wolf Reunion Set for Show's 9th Anniversary with Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien and More Stars

The virtual event will benefit the First Responders First charity amid the coronavirus pandemic

Add the cast of Teen Wolf to the growing list of TV stars reuniting for coronavirus relief.

MTV announced Thursday that the supernatural teen drama is planning a virtual reunion for the show's ninth anniversary next month. Airing June 5 at 12 p.m. ET on the MTV YouTube channel with amplification across MTV News, MTV brand, MTV Vault and Teen Wolf social accounts, the special event will benefit the First Responders First charity, which aids frontline workers during the pandemic.

The reunion will be hosted by MTV News' Josh Horowitz and will include creator Jeff Davis alongside cast members Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Khylin Rhambo, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Melissa Ponzio, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry.

The stars will reflect back on the series' most memorable moments and filming experiences, and share how they're coping during these uncertain times.

The event is the first in a new digital format, MTV Reunions, which is designed to reunite cast members from memorable TV shows with the purpose of raising money for charitable causes.