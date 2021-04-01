Teen Wolf's Arden Cho Details Horrific Racist Attack While Walking Her Dog: ‘I’m Still Shaking’

“I haven’t been this scared in years,” Arden Cho said

Teen Wolf star Arden Cho was the subject of a racially motivated attack while walking her dog.

Cho, 35, detailed the harassment in a candid post on Instagram and revealed it brought back "trauma" she experienced as a child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cho said that in addition to using a racist slur, the man who started approaching her Wednesday night screamed that he was going to "motherf—— kill" her and her "f—— dog."

"This along with other obscenities were screamed at me when I was outside walking with my dog last night," she shared.

Cho continued, "I haven't been this scared in years, he was a couple feet away & started coming towards me. I grabbed Chewy and ran as fast as I could."

Arden Cho Image zoom Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

The Chicago Med star then shared, "I'm not crying anymore but I'm still scared, I'm still shaking."

"I used to run at night, I haven't ran in months," she said amid the rise in Asian and Pacific Islander hate crimes in the past year. "I still have to walk my dog, so I carry a knife when we go out at night. I know how to fight but I still don't feel safe. I'm young & fit, I shouldn't be scared but I am."

Cho revealed the racially motivated attacks across the country have brought back "all my trauma as a kid," explaining, "I've been kicked in the face till I was unconscious and hospitalized."

"I didn't realize how much that incident shaped my life. How much fear I've always lived with," the actress admitted.

Image zoom Credit: Arden Cho/Twitter

"Please, please #StopAsianHate I can't breathe," Cho captioned the post. "It feels like I'm 10 again & I'm being kicked to death."

She added, "My mom called me & I couldn't help but start crying again. She's so scared to walk outside, even in the day time. I'm sorry mom. She wants me to be strong. So I'll try. Please help us."

Earlier this month, The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino released a report revealing that hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by nearly 150 percent in 2020, despite hate crimes overall dropping by 7 percent based on police department statistics they analyzed.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It found the first surge in violence against Asian Americans came last year, as COVID-19 cases started to spike in March and April.