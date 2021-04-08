Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

James Hampton was still receiving “fan mail from all over the world almost weekly” before his death, his family shared

F Troop and Teen Wolf Actor James Hampton Dies at 84 from Parkinson’s Complications

James Hampton – famous for his roles on the western sitcom F Troop and the movie Teen Wolf as Michael J. Fox's dad – died on Wednesday. He was 84.

The actor's death was a result of complications due to Parkinson's disease, his family and agent told The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hampton died at his home in Fort Worth, Texas.

The actor starred as bugler Hannibal Dobbs in F Troop for 63 out of the 65 episodes filmed on the ABC show that aired from 1965 to 1967.

On Teen Wolf, Hampton starred as Fox's dad who revealed their family had werewolf ancestry.

James Hampton Teen Wolf Image zoom Credit: Wolfkill/Kobal/Shutterstock

RELATED: Michael J. Fox Reveals Painful Setback That Led to His 'Darkest Moment' Since Parkinson's Diagnosis

Hampton was also a longtime collaborator with Burt Reynolds, with whom he starred in the films The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing, The Longest Yard, W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings and Hustle, in addition to directing Reynolds' sitcom Evening Shade.

The actor continued with his passion for acting by mentoring local drama students, his family and rep told NBC News.

RELATED VIDEO: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease, Says 'I Need' My Fans to 'Hang on'

"It came as no surprise that James continued to receive fan mail from all over the world almost weekly," Hampton's family told the outlet.

The actor's agent added, "He loved (acting). He wasn't trying to be a big star, he loved his characters because he was so understated. You didn't realize the impact he made."

F Troop Image zoom Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February, Hampton released an autobiography titled What? And Give Up Show Business? as an ode to his entertainment career.

The late star is survived by his wife, actress Mary Deese and his three children – James, Andrea and Frank.