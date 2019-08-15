Saved by the Bell, Dawson's Creek and All of the Other Teen Shows You Should Watch Before School Starts

If it makes you feel better, you could consider this your summer homework before school starts up again
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 15, 2019 01:39 PM

Saved by the Bell 

NBCU Photo Bank

In the words of Jessie Spano, “I’m so excited! I’m so excited!” When you’re done with the original, check out Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Beverly Hills, 90210

Mikel Roberts/Sygma via Getty I

Obsessed with shows like The O.C. and One Tree Hill? You have Beverly Hills, 90210 to thank for making teen dramas so dang popular. There’s a reason the series ran for 10 seasons!

Freaks & Geeks

Dreamworks/Apatow Prod/Shutterstock

Totally ahead of its time, Freaks & Geeks may have only lasted one season, but it also launched the careers of actors like Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini, Busy Philipps and James Franco.

My So-Called Life

Mark Seliger/ABC via Getty

The series also only lasted one season and ended on a cliffhanger, but it gave us Claire Danes and Jared Leto, so we’re not mad about it. 

Dawson’s Creek

Frank Ockenfels/Warner Bros/Shutterstock

Drama, romance and the one time Katie Holmes sang Les Misérables at a pageant! It doesn’t get much better than Dawson’s Creek

Boy Meets World

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Practice your Feeny call and prepare to learn valuable life lessons. 

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

We always wished that the Banks family would adopt us … and not just because they lived in Bel-Air! 

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 

Everett

High school student by day, vampire slayer by night. Safe to say Buffy was busier than your average high schooler … even the ones taking AP classes. 

Veronica Mars

Robert Voets/ Everett

Similarly to our gal, Buffy, Veronica Mars didn’t exactly have a conventional high school experience — she was also a private investigator. Bonus: You can watch the original before you catch the reboot

Degrassi: The Next Generation

CATV/Courtesy Everett Collection

This show tackled literally every issue in the book. Some of the most notable? Teen pregnancy, eating disorders, abusive boyfriends and even a school shooting. 

The O.C.

Jill Greenberg/FOX

Californiaaaaaaa, here we come! This show taught us about true love (Summer+Seth=FOREVER) and heartbreak (the death of one major character will leave you weeping).

One Tree Hill

CW /Everett

In Wilmington, North Carolina, the series followed half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott, who created drama on and off the basketball court. 

The Secret Life of the American Teenager

Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Before Shailene Woodley was on Big Little Lies, she was on a totally different drama: The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Her character got pregnant at summer camp and had to cope with both pregnancy and the drama of high school. 

Gossip Girl

Andrew Eccles/ The CW

There’s nothing more soothing than hearing Kristen Bell’s voice say, “You know you love me, xoxo.” 

Friday Night Lights

Michael Muller/NBCU Photo Bank

Worried you won’t be able to finish the series before school starts? You know what they say: Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose. 

Pretty Little Liars

ABC Family

Got a secret, can you keep it? Pretty Little Liars followed the story of four high school girls whose friend seemingly taunted them from beyond the grave. There’s murder, there’s mystery, there’s a high school teacher who dates his student. PLL is a wild ride.

Glee

Patrick Ecclesine / Fox

Every episode was a jukebox musical with a lesson for teens at the end. How could you not like Glee?!

Everything Sucks!

Netflix

Set in Boring, Oregon (it’s a real place, look it up!) Everything Sucks! parodied what it was like to grow up in the ’90s and pretty much nailed it. Unfortunately, it was canceled after one season. 

On My Block

Netflix

In this current Netflix series, four best friends have their relationships put to the ultimate test: high school. 

Riverdale

Art Streiber/The CW

Based on the popular comics, Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica all work through typical teenager things on this hot CW series … with a little bit of murder, organ farming and gang warring mixed in. 

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Worried about your chemistry exam? Try saving your family, friends and soul from the devil himself while you’re at it on this thrilling reboot.

Euphoria

Eddy Chen/HBO

This is not your traditional, after-school special, high school drama: the new show Euphoria really pushes the envelope when it comes to portraying what it’s like to be a teen today. Plus, the costumes and makeup are absolutely amazing. 

