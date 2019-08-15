Saved by the Bell, Dawson's Creek and All of the Other Teen Shows You Should Watch Before School Starts
Saved by the Bell
In the words of Jessie Spano, “I’m so excited! I’m so excited!” When you’re done with the original, check out Saved by the Bell: The College Years.
Beverly Hills, 90210
Obsessed with shows like The O.C. and One Tree Hill? You have Beverly Hills, 90210 to thank for making teen dramas so dang popular. There’s a reason the series ran for 10 seasons!
Freaks & Geeks
Totally ahead of its time, Freaks & Geeks may have only lasted one season, but it also launched the careers of actors like Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini, Busy Philipps and James Franco.
My So-Called Life
The series also only lasted one season and ended on a cliffhanger, but it gave us Claire Danes and Jared Leto, so we’re not mad about it.
Dawson’s Creek
Drama, romance and the one time Katie Holmes sang Les Misérables at a pageant! It doesn’t get much better than Dawson’s Creek.
Boy Meets World
Practice your Feeny call and prepare to learn valuable life lessons.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
We always wished that the Banks family would adopt us … and not just because they lived in Bel-Air!
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
High school student by day, vampire slayer by night. Safe to say Buffy was busier than your average high schooler … even the ones taking AP classes.
Veronica Mars
Similarly to our gal, Buffy, Veronica Mars didn’t exactly have a conventional high school experience — she was also a private investigator. Bonus: You can watch the original before you catch the reboot!
Degrassi: The Next Generation
This show tackled literally every issue in the book. Some of the most notable? Teen pregnancy, eating disorders, abusive boyfriends and even a school shooting.
The O.C.
Californiaaaaaaa, here we come! This show taught us about true love (Summer+Seth=FOREVER) and heartbreak (the death of one major character will leave you weeping).
One Tree Hill
In Wilmington, North Carolina, the series followed half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott, who created drama on and off the basketball court.
The Secret Life of the American Teenager
Before Shailene Woodley was on Big Little Lies, she was on a totally different drama: The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Her character got pregnant at summer camp and had to cope with both pregnancy and the drama of high school.
Gossip Girl
There’s nothing more soothing than hearing Kristen Bell’s voice say, “You know you love me, xoxo.”
Friday Night Lights
Worried you won’t be able to finish the series before school starts? You know what they say: Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.
Pretty Little Liars
Got a secret, can you keep it? Pretty Little Liars followed the story of four high school girls whose friend seemingly taunted them from beyond the grave. There’s murder, there’s mystery, there’s a high school teacher who dates his student. PLL is a wild ride.
Glee
Every episode was a jukebox musical with a lesson for teens at the end. How could you not like Glee?!
Everything Sucks!
Set in Boring, Oregon (it’s a real place, look it up!) Everything Sucks! parodied what it was like to grow up in the ’90s and pretty much nailed it. Unfortunately, it was canceled after one season.
On My Block
In this current Netflix series, four best friends have their relationships put to the ultimate test: high school.
Riverdale
Based on the popular comics, Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica all work through typical teenager things on this hot CW series … with a little bit of murder, organ farming and gang warring mixed in.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Worried about your chemistry exam? Try saving your family, friends and soul from the devil himself while you’re at it on this thrilling reboot.
Euphoria
This is not your traditional, after-school special, high school drama: the new show Euphoria really pushes the envelope when it comes to portraying what it’s like to be a teen today. Plus, the costumes and makeup are absolutely amazing.