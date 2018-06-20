Teen Singer Defies Her Bullies with America's Got Talent Performance — and Earns the Golden Buzzer

Dominican-born teen Amanda Mena clutched her microphone tight against her chest as she answered the judges’ questions on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night.

“When I came here I didn’t know a word of English, and I got bullied a lot,” the stoic 15-year-old told Howie Mandel of her motivations for pursuing music.

What followed was a profoundly soulful and powerful rendition of “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, which left the judges agape and the audience roaring. Mel B went last in a sequence of accolades by Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell himself, before announcing, “This is what I’m going to say to all those bullies,” as she slammed her hand down on the golden buzzer.

Mena moved to Boston at the age of four, where her early lack of English language skills made her a target of taunting at her school. The experience, however, not only inspired her to continue singing but emboldened her to perform. “All of that kind of gave me tough skin,” she said before she sang.

Mel B wasn’t the only one enamored with her talent. “I am just blown away with your beautiful voice. You have a beautiful voice and a beautiful girl,” said Klum.

“You sang ‘Natural Woman,’ and you are a supernatural talent,” said Mandel, before Cowell could share his raves: “Do you know what you have? You have genuine, natural soul. This is an audition we’re going to remember for a long time.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.