Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus' Fiery Fight Caught on Tape: 'I Will Beat Your Ass!'

The feud between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus is heating up!

The Teen Mom 2 stars tried to make amends with each other behind closed doors but an attempt to reconcile ended in a screaming match in a sneak peek of Monday’s episode of the hit MTV show.

In the sneak peek, Lowry confronts DeJesus about comments the latter allegedly had made about Lowry’s children and the father of her third son, Chris Lopez.

“Why don’t you tell me why you felt so comfortable commenting on what you commented on Instagram,” Lowry was overheard telling DeJesus, away from MTV cameras but while still wearing their microphones. “This isn’t about Javi [Marroquin], this isn’t about the show, this isn’t about s—. I want to know why you felt like you were comfortable saying something about my kids and about Chris.”

She continued, “You don’t want me talking about your kids, you don’t want me talking about your mom, you don’t want me talking…”

“But you do it anyways,” DeJesus interrupted. “Why?”

“Why what?” Lowry replied, to which DeJesus said, “Relax.”

The Florida native’s attempts to calm Lowry relax only served to exacerbate her.

“I’m not going to relax! Because I’m going to beat your ass! You have no f——,” Lowry said.

DeJesus cut her off, shouting, “I’m going to do what I want to do, I’m going to say what I want to say and that’s that. If you don’t f—— like then that’s it.”

“Why are you acting like that? What the f— is your problem?” DeJesus yelled. “You’re not going to do s—. You’re not going to do s—. You’re not going to do s—. You’re not going to do s—. Bitch. Bitch stay the f— away!”

The root of the drama between the two women is Lowry’s ex-husband Marroquin, who also dated DeJesus. Since then, Lowry and DeJesus have been at each other’s throats with Lowry accusing DeJesus of speaking badly about her to Marroquin.

Lowry shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin. She also has an 8-year-old son, Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and 9-month-old son Lux Russell with friend Chris Lopez.

Marroquin and Briana split in January.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.