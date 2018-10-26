Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Denies Being Abused by Husband David Eason: 'I Am Completely Fine'

Jenelle Evans is speaking out following her tearful 911 call in which she alleged her husband David Eason assaulted her.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 26, posted a YouTube video called “Confessional: Domestic Violence” on Thursday in which she said she was “completely fine” and denied Eason had abused her.

“I’ve been wanting to get some things off my chest lately because obviously, my name can’t stay out of the news,” Evans said in the video. “I’m reporting from my closet right now because I’m trying to hide from the kids while I make this video. I just want to let you guys know that I am completely fine.”

The mother of three continued, “I’ve been off of social media this past week and it’s been really beneficial for me. It really helped out with me disconnecting from all the hate, everything that’s in the news right now.”

“I know everyone’s concerned about me, and I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she okay? How are the kids? Blah blah blah,'” she said. “Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Evans claimed her past experiences with domestic violence had been “horrible.”

Evans, Eason and their daughter Ensley

“I’ve been in two or three relationships that were domestic violence. And what did I do? I kept Jace away from it. I had just him at the time,” she explained. “When I had my visits, I had my visits alone and I made sure the other person wasn’t around me.”

The MTV star then said, “Every time I tell you guys about it or every time I open up, you guys are like, ‘No, she’s lying. She’s such a f—— liar.'”

“Well that’s not the case at all,” Evans continued. “I was always telling you the truth, about everything that happened with every one of my relationships. And if you don’t believe me, I don’t know what to f—— tell you, I really don’t. It’s at the point now where I’ve been an open book since day one. I’ve always been an open book to every single one of my fans and my haters. Whether you guys hate it, whether you guys like it, I’m just like f— it, I’m just going to air it anyway.”

Evans explained that her mother, Barbara, had been with her and her family and that she had been encouraged by the rest of her family to “delete” her social media accounts to “disconnect.”

Since she’s given Instagram and Twitter a rest, she said, she’s “been so much better” as she no longer draws comparisons between herself and others and is away from the negativity that exists on social media.

“My mental health is way more important than people bringing me down like this and making me depressed,” she said. “Every time I told you guys that I was in a domestic violence situation you would not believe me, and now I’m saying that I’m not, now I ‘am’ and you guys are trying to tell me something different. I’m just sick of hearing it, just stop. Just stop.”

Evans said the recent incident that took place would be featured on the next season of Teen Mom 2, adding, “You’ll see all this f—— drama unfold.”

Since Evans’ 911 call, she and Eason have shared several photos of themselves on their respective Instagram accounts showing a united front alongside their kids.

The two recently posed together with 1½-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie in a photo uploaded to Eason’s Instagram account on Saturday.

“We have never been happier, thanks for asking!” Eason captioned the happy family selfie, snapped near the water in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Eason and Evans

Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

She told E! News on Friday that her 911 call — placed from their shared home on Oct. 13 — was “a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.”

“Everything is great. … We are totally fine,” she said, adding that the couple is now “feeling fine” and “taking time off social media … time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday that Evans was hospitalized over the weekend. The chief of 911 operations for Columbus County, North Carolina, said that two police officers responded to a 911 call placed from the home of Evans and Eason on Oct. 13.

The call was placed by a female just before 10 p.m. and was “called in as an assault,” the chief said. An ambulance was also requested but later canceled, the chief said: “The female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead.”

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE that no incident report was taken.