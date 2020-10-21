Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis broke up about two years ago on Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom ’s Cheyenne Floyd Confirms She’s Back Together with Ex Zach Davis in Kissing Photo

Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are back together after breaking up nearly two years ago.

Floyd confirmed their reunion in a series of photos posted on Instagram from her 28th birthday celebration.

In one of the photos, the reality star sweetly kisses Davis while her daughter with ex Cory Wharton, Ryder, poses for the camera. In another, Floyd stands in front of a table covered with roses, gifts and balloons.

“Blessed & Highly Favored ✨ ” she captioned the Tuesday post before tagging and thanking Davis for the spread. “can’t believe I woke up to this thank you @z.terrel ❤️ ”

In the comments section, fans took notice of Davis’ reappearance in Floyd’s life.

“Anddddddd zach is back,” one Instgaram user wrote, while others added “Yassss finally team zach since day 1” and “Awwww I’m glad y’all are back together.”

Floyd and Davis were together on Teen Mom OG in 2018, but the couple broke up after they had a fight about Floyd prioritizing her relationship with Wharton, with whom she co-parents 3-year-old Ryder.

“I don’t know. I feel like we’re not on the same page with each other,” Floyd said in a scene in the show, according to Hollywood Life.

“Let’s not beat around the bush, let’s be real,” Davis replied. “I feel like Cory is more of a priority than me. I just feel like the way you treat him versus you treat me, it’s not the same, there’s no comparison. It’s almost like you’re more so in a relationship with him.”

He continued, “If the shoe was on the other foot, if it were me and I had a baby’s mother and I had to go out there and she asked me to go out there and spend time, you would not be okay with that.”

“That’s not true at all,” she said. “We don’t see eye to eye. We’re not on the same page, so that’s fine.”