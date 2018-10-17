Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra‘s little girl is ready to be a big sister!

The proud dad, 26, shared an adorable video to Instagram Tuesday of his 3½-year-old daughter Novalee Reign holding a copy of a sonogram of her baby sibling.

“She’s so excited to be a big sister & it’s just melting this daddy’s heart to see her so happy! 😍😭 #NovaleeReign #BabyBaltierra,” the Teen Mom OG star wrote in the caption.

Tyler is expecting his third child with wife Catelynn, 26. They also share daughter Carly, 9, whom they placed for adoption in 2009.

Novalee couldn’t contain her excitement and happily said, “It’s waving to me!” as she kissed the photograph of Catelynn’s scan.

RELATED: Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Expecting Third Child Together

“It’s a tiny baby!” she said as she jumped around.

Last month, the mom-to-be gave fans a first look at her unborn child on Instagram. “Already can’t wait to meet you little nugget,” Catelynn wrote alongside the sonogram.

The couple announced in September they were expecting another baby after Catelynn suffered a miscarriage late last year. In an interview with PEOPLE later that month, Catelynn said she was putting her pregnancy “in God’s hands.”

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Says Catelynn was Thinking About ‘Ways to Kill Herself’ Before Rehab

“I think it’s always going to be in the back of somebody’s head when you struggle, like, with a miscarriage,” Catelynn said. “But I mean, I was just — I put it in God’s hands, really. Whatever happens is meant to happen and I just kind of go with whatever His plan is.”

Now, she’s most thrilled to see her youngest daughter interact with a younger sibling.

“I’m super excited to see Nova as a big sister,” she shared. “She’s super excited. She always asks questions and now she’s at the point where she’s asking me how come it’s not coming out yet and I’m like, ‘Well, because it’s growing its arms and legs,’ and all that stuff.”

Catelynn and Tyler have been together for 13 years, and celebrated their third wedding anniversary in August.