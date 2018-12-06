Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra 'Doesn’t Want to Be with Other Women' Despite Issues with Catelynn

Tyler Baltierra is setting the record straight on his marriage to wife Catelynn.

In a tweet during Monday evening’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Tyler, 26, clarified comments he made on-camera about contemplating being with other women in the past — and not wanting to be with anyone aside from Catelynn in the future.

“Listen…I don’t want to be with other women. Have I ever thought about it? Well, DUH! Everyone would be lying if they said they never have, especially when in a long term relationship,” Tyler tweeted.

“About her being 21/19, I meant that genuinely because that was before her mental health stuff,” Tyler continued about Catelynn, 26, who has previously sought treatment for suicidal thoughts, postpartum depression and anxiety.

In recent weeks of the MTV reality series, audiences have watched the pair, who shares 9-year-old daughter Carly — whom they placed for adoption during MTV’s 16 and Pregnant — and 3-year-old daughter Novalee, discuss their relationship troubles. They are also expecting a third child together — a baby girl, whom they will call Tezlee.

On Monday’s episode, Tyler’s father Butch asked him if he ever wondered what his life would have been like if he’d been with someone else. “Yeah!” Tyler responded.

“The thing about it is, I want Cate when we were like 20, 21, 19 when everything was like … I don’t know, dude,” he said, shoulders slumping.

Prior to the conversation with Butch, Tyler suggested to Catelynn that the two live separately for a month as they attempt to improve their relationship.

“Getting pregnant was very unexpected since we still have a lot of work to do on our relationship,” Catelynn said in a voiceover at the time. “I know Tyler has been frustrated in our marriage for a while and has been seeing a therapist.”

She continued, “He decided he wanted to try living separately for a month. I was devastated, at first, but now that I’ve started my own therapy, I’m more comfortable with the idea.”

When explaining the situation to MTV producer Kerthy, Catelynn said, “We’ve been together for so long that it’s like, who are you as a person, by yourself?”

Tyler added, “That’s why I said, ‘I want to live separately.’ I just felt like it was the best place to bring it up, I guess.”

“Am I jumping of joy? No,” Catelynn said. “At that moment it did trigger me, it did bring up wounds, it was scary, it was sad, it was hurtful. With the things that I’ve been through, people saying they want to leave … it seriously does feel like somebody died.”

This isn’t the first time that the couple has openly discussed their marital woes.

Earlier this year, Catelynn tearfully told Tyler she needed to seek treatment again — and aired her divorce fears.

“I didn’t even want to tell you that I was going back,” Catelynn told Tyler in an April episode. “I just thought, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler, like seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.’ I put you through so much. You’re an awesome husband, seriously, to stand by me through all this s—. I’m sure a lot of guys would just throw in the f—— towel.”

Tyler hugged her and said, “I don’t think those guys are true husbands. I’m not ever leaving, I’m not going anywhere. Don’t think like that.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.