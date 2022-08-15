'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Will Reunite 'Teen Mom 2' and 'OG' Vets for Series 'Reimagining'

You haven't seen the last of the Teen Mom cast.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will be a "reimagining" of the beloved 2000s MTV series that will bring some of the franchise's most memorable alums together, MTV announced on Wednesday.

Premiering in September, the 15-episode series will feature the former teen moms bonding over their shared experience of pregnancy and parenthood in adolescence.

Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci Bookout have all signed on for the spin-off, MTV confirmed in a release.

Teen Mom 2 was the most recent Teen Mom series to air on MTV with the final episode airing in May. Teen Mom OG, which brought back some of the moms seen in the original Teen Mom series, aired on MTV from 2009 to 2021.

There was even Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which showed the moms reuniting for a little time away — but it was never a relaxing vacation without drama between cast members.

Though it's not yet known whether The Next Chapter will highlight the Moms' off-screen drama,, many members of the Teen Mom cast have stayed in the news.

DeJesus, 28, was recently sued by fellow Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry for defamation — though the suit was ultimately dismissed.

Portwood, 32, also made headlines when ex Andrew Glennon was awarded full custody of the pair's 4-year-old son.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will officially joins the Teen Mom universe when it premieres Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.