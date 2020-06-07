Teen Mom’s Taylor Selfridge Reveals She Had a ‘Breakdown’ Before Giving Birth amid Coronavirus

Teen Mom OG's Taylor Selfridge is opening up about her rollercoaster journey to giving birth to her daughter, Mila Mae

Teen Mom OG's Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge's journey to welcoming their newborn daughter Mila Mae was a rollercoaster.

In a PEOPLE exclusive interview, Selfridge says her birthing plan changed as the coronavirus pandemic became a major threat in the U.S. ahead of the debut of their MTV special Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special.

Selfridge tells PEOPLE the "peak" of the coronavirus in California fell on the "week that I was having her," causing the hospital to consider preventing loved ones from entering the delivery room.

"They were talking about not letting Cory in too, and I was just like, 'I do not want to do this by myself. I need him in there,'" says Selfridge. "I was really stressed out."

The new mom says she was "very calm about everything" throughout her pregnancy with Mila Mae, now 7 ½ weeks old, although COVID-19 was a hurdle on her mental health.

"I had a breakdown," she says. "I had a breakdown at one point. But after that, I kind of just snapped out of it and I knew I couldn't be like that."

She continues, "I think I just knew when I was pregnant, I couldn't do that. I don't know how I managed it, but I did."

Mila Mae is Selfridge's first child and Wharton's second. He is a father to 3-year-old daughter Ryder, whom he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

"Ryder loves her to death," says Selfridge of the two sisters. "She wants to help with everything."

The MTV star says she "got really emotional" when Ryder met Mila Mae.

"It's a different feeling," she says. "It's just really awesome to see how she is with her, and how much they love each other. They're going to grow up and be best friends."