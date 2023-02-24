'Teen Mom' Star Nathan Griffith Arrested for Domestic Battery After Allegedly Choking Girlfriend

Former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith has been arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

The 35-year-old was charged with committing domestic battery by strangulation Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

He is currently being held at the Palm Beach County jail without a bond, according to the facility's inmate records.

It was not immediately clear if Griffith has engaged legal representation to comment on his behalf.

Griffith was arrested after Delray Beach, Fla. police responded to a disturbance call placed by Griffith's brother-in-law, according to TMZ. The reality star's relative placed the call after Griffith allegedly told him over the phone that he had "lost it," choked a woman and dragged her up the stairs.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Griffith's brother-in-law said he then texted Griffith's girlfriend to see if she was okay. She responded that she was not.

When officers arrived at Griffith's residence, the former reality star was allegedly uncooperative, TMZ reports.

The woman, who has not been named, was also initially reluctant to cooperate but admitted that Griffith had gotten physical with her.

RELATED VIDEO: Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Faces 14 Criminal Charges from Domestic Incident with Paulina Ben-Cohen

Griffith reportedly had noticeable scratches on his back and neck, but allegedly told police they were from sex. The woman had bruises rising on her neck, according to officials.

Griffith is known to reality fans as the former fiance of Jenelle Evans, 31, with whom he shares son Kaiser, 8.

As documented on Teen Mom 2, Evans and Griffith had a volatile relationship from 2013 to 2015, and were briefly engaged before calling it quits.

The pair managed to operate much more peacefully as coparents, with Griffith tweeting in 2019 that their dynamic was much improved.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with [Evans]. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with," he wrote.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.