Teen Mom Star Mackenzie McKee's Husband Josh Re-Proposes After Split: 'We Found Our Way Back'

Teen Mom OG‘s Mackenzie McKee is giving her marriage another try, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Mackenzie’s husband Josh surprised the reality star with a proposal on her birthday — and she said yes!

“We found our way back to each other even when we thought it was impossible,” Mackenzie says. “I fell in love with a new man.”

But Mackenzie admits that it took a lot of work before Josh could get back on one knee. While they publicly announced their split in August, the Teen Mom star says the two really separated months before. (The couple initially tied the knot in 2013 and have been dating since 2009.)

“Our marriage has always needed fixing. It’s always needed help,” she says, adding that there has been infidelity in the past on both sides. “I had been angry with him for a long time and had never really forgiven him for the past.”

Mackenzie and Josh share son Gannon, 7, daughter Jaxie Taylor, 5, and son Broncs Weston, 3.

Mackenzie, 25, says the breaking point came when they realized they were no longer being intimate with each other, rather simply co-existing under the same roof.

By the time they decided to split, Mackenzie admits she had no hope for a reconciliation. “I was done. I was absolutely done.”

But when Josh suggested they go to a marriage counseling retreat, Mackenzie reluctantly agreed. While she says the first few days were “awkward,” she began to understand how seriously Josh was taking their relationship when he began to make efforts to better himself, personally.

“One day we were walking back to our hotel room after a lesson and he just stopped me and said, ‘I’m ready to give my life to Christ. I really want to be saved,’ ” she recalls. “That is something that I’ve been patiently praying for nine years.”

They returned home with a new sense of hope for their relationship. “I slowly learned to fall in love with someone new,” she says.

And when Mackenzie’s birthday came around, Josh knew just how he wanted to celebrate.

Josh planned an extravagant scavenger hunt, complete with a stop at Mackenzie’s favorite restaurant, a new outfit, a massage and even a note that told her to throw her old wedding ring into a lake. When she finally reached the end, Josh presented her with a brand new ring and a private proposal.

“I see this cowboy that I married dressed up in this suit with a rose in his mouth,” she says. “And he was walking towards me and the music starts playing and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. I cannot believe this is happening.’ “

After Mackenzie said yes, Josh revealed that he already chose the venue and the date for their vow renewal.

“I know he loves me more now than he ever has,” she says.