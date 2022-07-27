"Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out," the reality star wrote on Instagram Tuesday

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Announces Split from Husband Josh: 'It's Time for Me to Find My Happy'

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and her husband Josh are going their separate ways after 12 years together.

On Tuesday, the television personality, 27, shared a candid Instagram post announcing their breakup.

"With all the messages I'm receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what's going on from me alone," she wrote beside two images of the couple. "Somtirmes [sic] things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn't work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done."

She added, "I will always respect him as the father of my children but it's time for me to find my happy."

In an interview with Celeb Buzz, the reality star — who first rose to fame 16 and Pregnant and later joined the cast of Teen Mom OG — further revealed she was "stepping into an entire new life and new me" following the split.

"I'm so thankful for the past 12 years with Josh and what they taught me. Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us," explained Mackenzie, who shares three children — Gannon Dewayne, 10, Jaxie Taylor, 8, and Broncs Weston, 5 — with Josh.

"I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine," she continued. "The old me would have released a story about how awful Josh is, what he did and why this marriage is ending. The new me understands that we are both walking away from this with deep scars and our kids love us both despite the pain we brought one another."

"We are human, we are all human on this earth just trying to make it," she wrote, before adding how she was feeling empowered after ending her marriage.

"When that switch happened, when I knew I was going to leave, my entire world changed. I wasn't sad, I wasn't sad about anything, I wasn't angry, I wasn't depressed," she explained. "I gained my power back as a female who finally knows her self worth."

She added: "I was finally so exhausted that I was done, and anything that has hurt me these past 5 years was gone. I no longer care."

The couple started dating in 2009 and initially tied the knot in 2013. However, in August 2013, the pair broke up after Mackenzie accused Josh of cheating with her cousin following her mother's death.

"Today is the day I walk away. Pray for me, that I can function, feel worthy again and find hope. Pray for my kids, I always wanted my family to work so they don't have to live in two different houses. I was 100% committed to Josh and so much I don't understand," Mackenzie wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

She also addressed the alleged affair on Twitter. Alongside an article link titled "Mackenzie McKee: I Caught My Husband Banging My Cousin! Our Marriage is OVER!" Mackenzie wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "It's true" and added a broken heart emoji.

Josh later spoke out on social media and warned his followers not to believe everything they see or read. "People, I've been through the ringer being on that damn show, this is nothing new to me. I get it you all are pissed at the fact of what you read on the internet or seen on TV. 'Ok?' But if you are going to come at me with what little you all really know, know your damn facts! And know that this is not a one sided ball game," he wrote.

The couple reunited shortly thereafter with Josh re-proposing in October 2019.