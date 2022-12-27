'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Has Been 'Working Through My Anger' and 'Hate' Toward Ex Ryan Edwards

"Getting to know the hard parts of mine and Ryan's relationship as co-parents, that makes it more comfortable for me," Maci Bookout said

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 11:36 AM
Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards
Photo: Maci Bookout/Instagram; Ryan Edwards/Instagram

Maci Bookout doesn't harbor any bad feelings toward ex Ryan Edwards.

Opening up about the former couple's experience filming season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Bookout told Page Six that she worked with life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant to build a "better" co-parenting dynamic with Edwards.

"Honestly, the main thing that made it more clear was the work that I had done on myself and working through my anger, my sometimes even hate," Bookout, 31, explained to the news outlet. "Just working through all of that and pinpointing what's worth holding on to and what's worth letting go of."

She continued, "Getting to know the hard parts of mine and Ryan's relationship as co-parents, that makes it more comfortable for me, I would say. Not easier, but maybe just a little more comfortable."

Bookout shares 14-year-old son Bentley with Edwards, 34. Since making their debut on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, fans have witnessed the now-exes many ups and down over the years.

Some issues that drove a wedge between the two included Edwards' battle with addiction, which even led to an arrest in 2018 for simple possession of heroin charge. That same year, she was also reportedly granted a two-year order of protection against Edwards.

Maci Bookout
Maci Bookout/Instagram

Bookout revealed in September that she had "not had a relationship" with Edwards "at all for years."

"Probably four years," she told TooFab. "I don't have his phone number. I doubt he has mine. Don't see each other, don't talk to each other."

Bookout added that the former couple's lack of communication made filming the reality series "awkward."

"So when we were filming the past few seasons, it just got to a point where it's like, I find it awkward that I'm talking about somebody that I don't talk to," she previously explained. "Like, that's weird. And it remains that way. We do not have a relationship."

Bookout has been married to Taylor McKinney since 2016. They are parents to Maverick, 6, and Jayde, 7.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Related Articles
Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards
'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Says It's a 'Huge Relief' Filming Without Ex Ryan Edwards
Leah Messer
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Is in a 'Healing Process' After 'Difficult' Jaylan Mobley Split
Leah Messer
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Shares How She Plans to Spend the Holidays After Jaylan Mobley Split
Maci Bookout McKinney and son Bentley https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg3XbxbsRXY/
Maci Bookout Says Teen Years with Son Bentley Are an 'Absolute Blast' and an 'Absolute Struggle'
Maci Bookout McKinney and son Bentley https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg3XbxbsRXY/
'Teen Mom OG' Star Maci Bookout's Son Bentley, 13, Looks All Grown Up in Rare Selfie with Mom
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Celebrates Daughter Leah as a 'Smart Young Lady' on Her 14th Birthday
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Celebrates Daughter Leah in Sweet Photos on 14th Birthday
Scott Disick (R) Celebrates Birthday with Kourtney Kardashian (L) at Gallery Nightclub at Planet Hollywood on May 27, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Relationship Timeline
Zanab Jaffrey opens up about about how her ex fiance Cole Barnett
'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab Calls Out Ex-Fiancé Cole After Reunion Episode: 'You Know What You Did'
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Relationship Timeline
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
'RHOBH' Reunion: 1 Woman Files a Lawsuit as Another Says She'll 'Regret' Her Actions 'Until the Day I Die'
Amber Portwood
Amber Portwood Says She Doesn't Think She's a 'Good Mom' in 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Sneak Peek
LOVE IS BLIND. (L to R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Nick Lachey Would Have 'Gravitated' Toward Wife Vanessa on 'Love Is Blind' : 'I Would Find You Anywhere'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Maci Bookout
Maci Bookout Breaks Down on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' — 'I Am Not Enough'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChWFiImrNJl/ cheynotshy Verified God, I Thank You 🖤 1w
Cheyenne Floyd Says Kids 'Keep Me Going' as She Preps for Wedding and 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter'
NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo
Kyle Richards Says She's in a 'Way Better' Place Weeks After 'RHOBH' Reunion: 'Time Heals All Wounds'