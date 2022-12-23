'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Shares How She Plans to Spend the Holidays After Jaylan Mobley Split

"I think this will be a year to set traditions that maybe we haven't set in the past," Leah Messer exclusively tells PEOPLE of spending the holidays with her family and daughters post-split

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on December 23, 2022 11:00 AM

Leah Messer is getting some quality family time in after her split from now-ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley.

In a PEOPLE exclusive, the Teen Mom star teased her exciting holiday season ahead, including plenty of family bonding.

"I'm going to just have a gathering, a dinner with my family and my daughters at my house on Christmas day," she exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I think this will be a year to set traditions that maybe we haven't set in the past."

She continues, "We do cook. My family loves cooking. So my mom pulls out all of these different recipes and I'm excited to see what she pulls out this year."

leah messer
Leah Messer/instagram

Messer is entering the holidays after ending her engagement with Mobley.

The pair's relationship was made Instagram-official in September 2021. From there, PEOPLE revealed the news of their engagement in August.

Their breakup was confirmed two months later.

Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley. Leah Messer/Instagram

Addressing their split in a joint statement, the former couple said they were going to "move forward as friends." Messer and Mobley also said they'd "forever have love and respect for each other."

Now, Messer says she's "excited to spend the holidays with my daughters and continue to do what we do as a family."

The MTV star also told PEOPLE she's "doing great" despite the split.

Leah Messer
Leah Messer/instagram

"The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult," she explained. "But there's a healing process, there's a grieving process after any breakup."

Messer added, "You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to grieve that if that relationship doesn't align."

Part 2 of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 reunion airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

