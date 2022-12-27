Entertainment TV 'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Says It's 'Too Soon' to Begin Dating Again After Jaylan Mobley Split The Teen Mom star exclusively tells PEOPLE she needs "more time" before re-entering the dating world again By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 27, 2022 02:47 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Leah Messer is taking her time after her split from ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley. In a PEOPLE exclusive, the Teen Mom star admits she's not ready to re-enter the dating world after her recent breakup. "No, not right now," the reality star, 30, says. "It's too soon, it is too soon. I think that it takes more time." Messer does, however, share how she thinks "the right person will come along" at some point. Leah Messer/instagram Teen Mom Star Leah Messer Shares How She Plans to Spend the Holidays After Jaylan Mobley Split The reality star made her relationship with Mobley Instagram-official in September 2021. After PEOPLE revealed the news of their engagement this past August, the pair confirmed just two months later in October that they were ending their relationship. Addressing the breakup in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE, Messer and Mobley said they "realized that it's best we walk separate paths." "We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," they continued. "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together." Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley. Leah Messer/Instagram Messer later told PEOPLE that she's still "healing" from the split. "The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult. But there's a healing process, there's a grieving process after any breakup," she said. "You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to grieve that if that relationship doesn't align." Messer added, "But I'm excited to spend the holidays with my daughters and continue to do what we do as a family." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Part 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's season 2 reunion airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on MTV.