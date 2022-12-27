'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Says It's 'Too Soon' to Begin Dating Again After Jaylan Mobley Split

Leah Messer is taking her time after her split from ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley.

In a PEOPLE exclusive, the Teen Mom star admits she's not ready to re-enter the dating world after her recent breakup.

"No, not right now," the reality star, 30, says. "It's too soon, it is too soon. I think that it takes more time."

Messer does, however, share how she thinks "the right person will come along" at some point.

The reality star made her relationship with Mobley Instagram-official in September 2021. After PEOPLE revealed the news of their engagement this past August, the pair confirmed just two months later in October that they were ending their relationship.

Addressing the breakup in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE, Messer and Mobley said they "realized that it's best we walk separate paths."

"We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," they continued. "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."

Messer later told PEOPLE that she's still "healing" from the split.

"The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult. But there's a healing process, there's a grieving process after any breakup," she said. "You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to grieve that if that relationship doesn't align."

Messer added, "But I'm excited to spend the holidays with my daughters and continue to do what we do as a family."

Part 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's season 2 reunion airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on MTV.