'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Splits from Fiancé Jaylan Mobley 2 Months After Getting Engaged

"We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together," the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively in a joint statement

By
Published on October 11, 2022 03:21 PM

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are going their separate ways.

In an exclusive joint statement shared with PEOPLE, the Teen Mom star, 30, and her fiancé, 25, confirmed they have split two months after getting engaged.

"While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," they said. "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."

"We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together," they continued.

In August, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Mobley had proposed to Messer on the beach during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica. The proposal came as the couple enjoyed a dinner prepared by a private chef.

"It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else," Messer told PEOPLE at the time, with Mobley adding, "I can't even express how I'm feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her."

Teen Mom's Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley: 'I Couldn't Imagine Myself Being Anywhere Else'
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley.

Mobley also told Entertainment Tonight that he made sure to have conversations with the fathers of Messer's daughters prior to the proposal.

Messer was previously married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015, with whom she shares daughter Adalynn Faith. She was also previously married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011, with whom she shares twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace.

"Me and Corey went, we went golfing, and we actually had a discussion about it," Mobley shared. "And he was all good with that. And I've also had discussions with Jeremy throughout and after, and he's always been like, 'Hey man, I'm just glad you're the one that's in my daughter's life, as becoming that stepdad.'"

Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley
Leah Messer/Instagram

Mobley explained that upon entering Messer's life and spending time with her daughters, he "wanted to make sure that I had a relationship with their dads."

"That's been amazing, too. And they've been all for it," he shared. "They have been also giving me a lot of wisdom from things that they learned, and so it's just all been kind of a working thing."

"It feels great that we can co-parent together," Messer added of everyone getting along.

Messer first made her relationship with Mobley Instagram official in September 2021 after sharing a PDA-filled snap together. Over the last year, they continued to provide fans with several glimpses of their relationship online.

