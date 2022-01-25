Teen Mom Star Cheyenne Floyd's Fiancé Zach Davis Was Arrested at Los Angeles Airport
Cheyenne Floyd's fiancé, Zach Davis, had a brush with the law upon returning from their recent Mexico vacation.
According to a report by TMZ, the 29-year-old Teen Mom OG star's future spouse was taken into police custody at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month. The arrest was prompted after a customs agent discovered that Davis, 31, had outstanding warrants against him.
Davis had violated his probation for past theft and DUI offenses. He was briefly held before being released.
An airport police officer confirmed to PEOPLE that Davis was arrested on Jan. 3.
PEOPLE has reached out to Floyd's rep and MTV for comment.
Floyd and Davis previously shared several photos on Instagram from their family's Mexico getaway. Upon returning on the day of Davis' Jan. 3 arrest, Floyd said she was "having vacation withdrawals."
"Also feeling like after a trip with 3 kids we need a vacation, after the vacation lol (adult only) 😂," she wrote alongside more photos from the trip. "Hope everyone is having a great start to their New Years! 🤍."
Her romance with Davis first surfaced on Teen Mom in 2018. The pair had been broken up for nearly two years before reconciling in October 2020.
"We reconnected through Instagram. Zach slid back into my DMs and then I fell back in love through him bringing me food," Floyd told In Touch in January 2021 of their reconciliation. "It was so bad. It was way too easy, but I couldn't resist."
Floyd and Davis then announced that December that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their son, Ace, last May. (Floyd shares 4-year-old daughter Ryder with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.)
Recently, Floyd posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to celebrate Davis' 31st birthday.
"Happy Birthday baby 🖤 @z.terrel," she captioned a carousel of photos featuring Davis sleeping with their son. "Chapter 31 is going to be one to remember! I love you."