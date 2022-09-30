'Teen Mom' 's Cheyenne Floyd Is Married to Zach Davis!

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are officially married!

The Teen Mom star, 29, and Davis, 31, tied the knot Thursday according to friends' posts she shared on her Instagram Story. The special day included videos of Floyd receiving an avalanche of 50 dozen white roses from Davis, the adorable moment when the kids in the wedding party arrived in miniature Lamborghinis and footage from the newlyweds' first dance.

It was a dance-filled night overall, with Floyd's bridesmaids decked out in sleek satin dresses and Davis's groomsmen wearing chic coordinated black looks.

The bride wore a white sleeveless gown with a delicately plunging neckline and a mermaid skirt. Davis looked dapper in a white tux jacket with black lapels.

The pair dated on and off for a few years before revealing they were back together in October 2020. Two months later, they announced they were expecting their first child together. "We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," Cheyenne wrote on Instagram at the time. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could."

In April 2021, the couple got engaged at Floyd's baby shower. "Speechless... We said Yessss!" she wrote at the time. "Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever. Thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!"

A month later the pair welcomed son Ace Terrel, sharing the exciting news on Instagram. "Life is complete, all praises to the most high," she wrote in the caption, posting a series of Polaroids of the family before and after welcoming their new addition.

Floyd is also a parent to a 5-year-old daughter Ryder whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton.

While speaking to PEOPLE in August, Floyd said her kids kept her going as she prepared for her wedding and the airing of Teen Mom: Next Chapter which premiered earlier this month.

"I'm secretly freaking out," Floyd told PEOPLE exclusively. "I feel like every day I look at the calendar and I'm like, 'okay it's getting closer,' and then I look at my checklist and it's not getting shorter so things aren't adding up right now."

"The kids, of course, are playing a role throughout the whole wedding," she shared. "We truly wanted our wedding to be a reflection of our relationship and our love story, which has been untraditional, broken a couple of rules along the way, and we want to show that in our wedding. I'm excited."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reality star said that parenting both a toddler and a pre-kindergartener "keeps me on my toes."

"Some days, I feel like I'm killing the parenting game. I'm doing it, I'm surviving, my kids are happy. They're fed, they're clean," she added.

"And then there are these other days where I feel crazy, I look crazy. A doesn't have a diaper on, Ryder is in an outfit that she picked out herself that's just going in too many different places," she said with a laugh. "Parenting is a journey but it's so much fun and the kids keep me on my toes. The kids keep me going."