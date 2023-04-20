'Teen Mom' 's Ryan Edwards Sentenced to Nearly a Year in Prison on Harassment Charges

Ryan Edwards has had a long string of arrests in the last five years, most recently with an April 7 arrest on DUI and possession of a controlled substance charges

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 20, 2023 07:12 PM
Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards
Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards has been ordered to report to prison.

Edwards, 35, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison on harassment charges, according to filings from Tennessee's Hamilton County Court.

This comes after Edwards was arrested on April 7 for charges related to possession of a controlled substance, DUI and violating the terms of his probation.

Before his arrest, Edwards was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in the driver's seat of his truck while the car was "running and in drive" and transported to the hospital for treatment where he eventually regained consciousness, per the affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Edwards had a bag containing what appeared to be a "crystal type substance" as well as a "second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder," according to the document.

His next court date is scheduled for June 12.

Edwards was previously arrested on March 1 for stalking and violation of an order of protection two days after his wife Mackenzie reportedly filed for divorce from the former reality star and obtained a restraining order against him, per E! News. The outlet reported that MacKenzie was also granted temporary custody of the couple's children, Jagger, 5, and Stella, 2.

The reality star pled guilty to harassment while additional charges including his possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of an order protection and stalking were dismissed, according to online records viewed by PEOPLE.

ryan-edwards.jpg
As part of the plea deal, Edwards was required to complete a rehab treatment program or serve a sentence of 11 months and 29 days and have no contact with MacKenzie, 26, "except as allowed by the circuit court," the records stated.

The television personality was first arrested for possession of heroin on March 12, 2017, according to the Red Bank County clerk's office. In March 2018, he was arrested for violating terms of his probation stemming from the charge, and he was arrested again that July for violating probation a second time.

Edwards was also arrested in January 2019 and charged with theft of services for allegedly walking out of a bar the month before without paying a $36 bill.

Edwards has long battled substance abuse, even missing Jagger's 2018 birth while in treatment.

