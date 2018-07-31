Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Released from Jail After Being Charged with Heroin Possession

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has been released from jail, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department tells PEOPLE that Edwards, 30, was released from the Hamilton County Jail on a suspended sentence at around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday. RadarOnline was the first to report the news.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Red Bank Police Department in Red Bank, Tennessee, for further information surrounding Edwards’ sentence.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Edwards was arrested on July 23 by the Red Bank Police Department. He was charged with simple possession of heroin and was held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond. (MTV did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Edwards is scheduled to appear in Red Bank Court on Aug. 6.

The MTV star was previously arrested in March for violating terms of his probation stemming from a prior heroin possession charge — one day after it was revealed on the MTV series that he and wife Mackenzie Standifer Edwards are expecting their first child together. The couple secretly tied the knot last June before Edwards, whose battle with substance abuse has been documented on the show, headed to rehab.

Following Edwards’ March arrest, his ex Maci Bookout filed for an order of protection against him that included her three children: Bentley, 9, whom she shares with Edwards, as well as Jayde, 3, and Maverick, 2, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Bookout claimed Edwards had threatened to hurt her and take their son.

She was reportedly granted the two-year order in May.

Edwards’ latest arrest came just days after he and his wife Mackenzie announced they would not be returning for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie told E! News that “the network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict.”

The arrest also came after he penned an emotional Instagram post about his battle with addiction.

“I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease! It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know,” he said. “I’m asking you to never give up. Each day is a struggle. I’ve made mistakes and I have really messed up in the past but there is so much hope ahead and it doesn’t mean I can’t change the future. If you or someone you know needs help, please don’t hesitate to go SAMHSA.gov. Help is out there.”