Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Takes 'Full Accountability' After Arrest: 'I Messed Up'

Ryan Edwards has broken his silence after his recent arrest.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office previously told PEOPLE that the Teen Mom OG star was arrested on July 23 by the Red Bank Police Department in Red Bank, Tennessee. He was charged with simple possession of heroin and was held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond until his release on July 31.

Now, Edwards says that he was not detained for drugs.

“I got a speeding ticket and while I was pulled over, it came up that I was in violation of my probation because the community service had not been completed,” he told E! News on Wednesday. “I didn’t do all of it. I went to jail for not doing all of my community service. It’s not that I wasn’t taking the community service seriously, it’s just that we have so much going on, I didn’t realize the deadline had passed. It was just a misunderstanding. I thought I had more time.”

Nevertheless, Edwards said he takes “full accountability” for the situation.

“I messed up, but I’ve had a chance to get organized and fix the situation,” he said.

Edwards — whose wife Mackenzie Standifer Edwards is pregnant with their first child together — said the “days were long” in jail while he awaited his court date.

“It was really hard to be away from my family,” he said. “Without a doubt it was a learning experience.”

He is currently awaiting his community service assignment and said he faces six extra months of probation stemming from his latest arrest.

Edwards was previously arrested in March for violating terms of his probation stemming from a prior heroin possession charge — one day after it was revealed on the MTV series that he and Mackenzie are expecting. The couple secretly tied the knot last June before Edwards, whose battle with substance abuse has been documented on the show, headed to rehab.

Edwards and Mackenzie recently announced they would not be returning for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.