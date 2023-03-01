'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested for Stalking, Violating Protection Order amid Divorce from Wife Mackenzie

Ryan Edwards was also arrested last month for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on March 1, 2023 08:41 PM
Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards
Photo: MTV

Ryan Edwards is facing more legal trouble.

The Teen Mom OG alum, 35, was arrested on Wednesday for stalking and violation of an order of protection in Hamilton County, Tennessee, according to a March 1 press release from the Sheriff's Department.

The arrest comes two days after his wife MacKenzie reportedly filed for divorce from the former reality star and obtained a restraining order against him, per E! News. MacKenzie was also granted temporary custody of the couple's children, Jagger, 5, and Stella, 2, the outlet reported.

Edwards also shares 14-year-old son Bentley with his ex, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.

Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer
Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

On Feb. 9, Ryan was served with an Order of Protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, which ordered him to vacate MacKenzie's current residence, authorities confirmed in a separate press release.

The following day, MacKenzie went to Hamilton County Sheriff's office to report that Ryan had posted "revealing photos" of her on social media, which were subsequently shared by national media outlets, per the release.

Authorities said they discovered that Ryan had violated the order of protection by contacting his father-in-law. While investigating the violation, the deputies also discovered that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment — in which MacKenzie was listed as the victim — from the Chattanooga Police Department.

After the discovery, Ryan was arrested at his place of employment and taken into custody for the harassment warrant and the violation of an order of protection.

Following his arrest, Ryan was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. He was charged with harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

He was then booked into the Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

ryan-edwards.jpg
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

In January 2019, the former reality star was arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee and charged with theft of services.

Citing police documents, TMZ reported at the time that Edwards allegedly walked out of a bar without paying his $36 bill in December, and the bartender called police. The bartender reportedly recognized Edwards from his previous mugshots, prompting his arrest.

Ryan was also booked on a previous heroin possession charge stemming from an outstanding warrant at the time.

The television personality was first arrested for possession of heroin on March 12, 2017, according to the Red Bank County clerk's office. In March 2018, he was arrested for violating terms of his probation stemming from the charge, and in July, he was arrested for violating probation a second time.

Ryan has long battled substance abuse and missed the birth of his first child with Mackenzie, son Jagger while in treatment.

