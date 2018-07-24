Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested, Charged with Heroin Possession

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has been arrested again.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Edwards, 30, was arrested on Monday by the Red Bank Police Department in Red Bank, Tennessee. PEOPLE has reached out to Red Bank authorities for further information.

Edwards was charged with simple possession of heroin and is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in Red Bank Court on Aug. 6.

The Ashley was the first to report the news. MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Edwards was previously arrested in March for violating terms of his probation stemming from a prior heroin possession charge — one day after it was revealed on the MTV series that he and wife Mackenzie Standifer Edwards are expecting their first child together. The couple secretly tied the knot last June before Edwards, whose battle with substance abuse has been documented on the show, headed to rehab.

Following Edwards’ March arrest, his ex Maci Bookout filed for an order of protection against him that included her three children: Bentley, 9, whom she shares with Edwards, as well as Jayde, 3, and Maverick, 2, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Bookout claimed Edwards had threatened to hurt her and take their son.

She was reportedly granted the two-year order in May.

Edwards’ latest arrest comes just days after he and his wife Mackenzie announced they would not be returning for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie told E! News that “the network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict.”

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Edwards told the outlet. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

Edwards also recently spoke out against MTV in an emotional Instagram post about his battle with addiction.

“I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease! It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know,” he began. “I’m asking you to never give up. Each day is a struggle. I’ve made mistakes and I have really messed up in the past but there is so much hope ahead and it doesn’t mean I can’t change the future. If you or someone you know needs help, please don’t hesitate to go SAMHSA.gov. Help is out there.”

Edwards alleged that MTV doesn’t want to show him or Mackenzie “in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery.”

“They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me,” he said. “‘Im done taking their s— and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie. And soon… very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR.”