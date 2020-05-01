Amber Portwood also reveals to PEOPLE that she's still in talk with Dimitri — a man she met on an online dating service who lives in Belgium

Teen Mom 's Amber Portwood Donates 1K Coronavirus Masks to Local Hospital: 'I Just Want to Help'

Amber Portwood is doing her part to help her community amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Teen Mom OG star, 29, donated 1,000 masks to a local hospital in her home state of Indiana.

"Here in the Midwest we're getting hit pretty hard," Portwood tells PEOPLE. "We called around to a couple places. I just wanted to do my part any way that I could, and the first place that called us [back] was Richmond State Hospital."

"We just kind of asked them 'What do you need most at the moment?' and they said they needed n95 masks."

Portwood didn't think twice, explaining, "I said, 'If this is what's needed, then I'm going to do that.' So, I donated about 1,000 masks to them."

Portwood shares that she didn't want to make a big fuss of the donation, as she was simply "happy that I was able to help."

"I did this about a week ago. It's just a nice gesture. It was something that was needed. I grew up an hour away from Richmond State Hospital. I just really want to help in any way that I can," Portwood says.

And she doesn't want to just stop there.

"When something like this happens, it's a shock. I'm thinking about starting a [GoFundMe] page for [supplies]. I couldn't do what I wanted to. I'm not a multimillionaire. I had this sense of guilt because I wanted to do more. Now, I'm trying to think of what else I can do," Portwood says.

In addition to giving back to her community, Portwood is making sure to adhere to social distancing guidelines, doing her part to slow the spread of the respiratory virus.

"I've been social distancing, doing what I've been told to do. I'm listening to the scientists more than the politicians," she says.

Staying home has felt natural. "I'm an introvert. I've also been on TV for such a long time that this is something that the majority of us have done for a while," she says, adding of the virus, "We don't know when we go to pump our gas, if we're going to get sick. There's like this fear over us."

Amber PortwoodAt home, she's focused on her children ( Leah, 11, with ex Gary Shirley and James, 1, with ex Andrew Glennon).

"Leah is doing her e-learning with her teachers. It's very hard for her she said, but she's doing great. She's doing really well. My kids are good," Portwood, says.

She also occupies her time by reading books like Nikola Tesla: My Life, My Research and The Art of War. "I write in my journal," she adds. "I write poems just to get things off my mind and make me feel better."

And the crisis hasn't stopped her from pursuing new love interest Dimitri, who lives in Belgium.

"We're still talking. He's in Belgium. The coronavirus is obviously a big reason [we can't see each other], and that's okay because a lot of couples at the moment who are still in the same state have to do this," Portwood says.

Portwood introduced viewers to Dimitri on Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG, explaining that she had connected with him through an online dating service.

"It was super chill," Portwood told MTV producer David of how she met Dimitri. "He's a very nice person. Chemistry matters a lot to me. He was the only one who never brought up d--- pics and stuff like that."

"He's a very handsome man," she added. "I started opening up to him and we decided we should meet since we like each other this much."

As for her children, Portwood told David, "Everyone in my life right now understands what's numero uno and that's James, Leah, and if I want a happy relationship they have to understand that."