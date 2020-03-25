Image zoom Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Amber Portwood‘s ex Andrew Glennon is speaking out about their fractured relationship.

On Tuesday night’s Teen Mom OG episode, an MTV executive producer, Larry, reached out after Glennon’s scheduled court appearance to reinstate Portwood’s child visitation with their 1-year-old son, James.

“It’s giving me anxiety,” Glennon said of the domestic battery charge Portwood was facing at the time of filming. “It’s a total mess. It’s completely spiraled out of control. It’s really frustrating.”

On July 5, 2019, Portwood, 29, was arrested after allegedly attacking Glennon while he was holding their son. The day after the incident, the MTV star was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Larry drove to Portwood’s home, where Glennon was staying on his own along with James. While Glennon and Larry could be heard talking in the recorded audio, MTV cameras did not follow Larry into the home.

“We’ve been documenting stories a long time on this show and we’ve never, ever only aired just a completely one-sided story. We just don’t,” Larry said.

Glennon replied, “When this stuff happens, and she honestly doesn’t remember doing it. Or she just chooses to make it not exist anymore. It’s not my job to get her mentally stable. I can’t do it anymore.”

He added, “I think before any filming goes on, if I’m going to be part of this show, it is absolutely not worth it unless like, I’m getting like the same pay as some of the other people on this show after the hell that I’ve been through.”

The two seemingly did not reach an agreement on filming Glennon. A black screen read: “At this time, Andrew decided not to film and tell his side of the story.”

In October 2019, Portwood — who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Leah, with ex Gary Shirley — reportedly signed a plea deal and was sentenced to 2.5 years of probation, as well as court-ordered parenting classes.

While Portwood has yet to discuss the incident in detail, she denied the allegations during the Teen Mom OG reunion in September.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said. “Why would I jeopardize … you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time. But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.