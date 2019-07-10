Teen Mom OG, 2 & 3: Where Are They Now?

Mackenzie McKee (Teen Mom 3)
The rumor mill went crazy when reports came out that McKee had replaced OG Farrah Abraham on the MTV reality series. The mother of three went a step further to seemingly confirm the news by tweeting out an article that went into detail about the situation. However, McKee shifted her focus from the drama to taking care of her mother, who got diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018. The star also raised concerns in February when she threatened to commit suicide on Twitter. According to E! News, fans began to go after McKee’s parenting skills after she posted about her kids rough handling their pet ferret, who ended up dying. McKee has since gotten over the whole incident and hopes her suicide scare will prevent people from cyber bullying online.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Alex Sekella (Teen Mom 3)
Sekella and her now-ex boyfriend Matt McCann split after Sekella gave birth to their daughter Arabella on July 18, 2011. Since then, McCann, who was struggling with drugs throughout the couples’ relationship, is out of the picture and the Teen Mom star is about to say “I do” to another man.
In 2018, Sekella announced that she got engaged to Tim Peters, her boyfriend of over four years, over Christmas. Here’s to Sekella getting her #happilyeverafter.
Briana DeJesus (Teen Mom 3)
Orlando native DeJesus got pregnant by her ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and had their daughter Nova on September 10, 2011. Since then, she’s had another daughter with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez and has been linked to Javi Marroquin, Teen Mom castmate Kailyn Lowry’s ex.
Even though her journey to finding the right partner has taken a few left turns, DeJesus is back in love with a man, rumored to be named Johnny. The star has decided to keep this relationship a more private but she isn’t shy about letting everyone know how great he is.
Jenelle Evans (Teen Mom 2)
The Jenelle Evans (now Eason) story is one for the Teen Mom 2 history books. Fans have followed the now-mother of three through marriages, divorces, rehab and run ins with the police.
When we first met Evans back in 2011, her partying ways had reached a limit with her mother Barbara and eventually, Evans surrendered custody of her oldest son Jace. Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, was never in the picture, which has led Evans to search for love with several other men.
Now, Evans is married to David Eason, who she met in 2015 on Tinder. The two welcomed their first child together, a girl named Ensley, in 2017. Since then, the couple has stayed together, but not without a few explosive arguments.
In February, Evans called the cops on Eason and claimed he assaulted her but she later told E! News that “it was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.” Then in May, Evans temporarily lost custody of her children after Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley in the face. Over a month later, the reality star confirmed to PEOPLE she had regained custody of Kaiser and Ensley. But according to TMZ, Evans’ mother still maintains custody of her oldest child Jace.
On the day Evans confirmed her children were back in her arms, she tweeted, “Crying in tears of joy” alongside three crying face emojis. During the custody battle, Evans — who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May — and Eason reunited with the children at Kaiser’s 5th birthday party.
Leah Messer (Teen Mom 2)
This former cheerleader shares her twins Aliannah and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms. The couple struggled as new parents when they discovered that Aliannah has titin muscular dystrophy, a rare disorder that’s usually only found in adults. While trying to navigate through difficult parenting situations, Messer eventually met Jeremy Calvert and married him after dating him for almost a year. The two now share a daughter together but the marriage failed after three years.
Since then, Messer has been linked to Jason Jordan but recently announced their split in April 2019. “I’m perfectly okay with it,” Messer told PEOPLE once she confirmed her breakup. “Everything happens for a reason.”
Kailyn Lowry (Teen Mom 2)
Lowry and Jo Rivera, who share their son Issac together, were on the last leg of their relationship when we first met the couple. After struggling through the stress of fighting and raising a child, the two split and have tried to do their best to coparent ever since. By season four, Lowry falls for Javi Marroquin and after a short period of dating, the two got married and Lowry gave birth to their first child together, a son named Lincoln, a year later. But after three years of marriage and a miscarriage, Lowry filed for divorce and the two were granted joint custody of their son.
Suddenly in 2017, Lowry revealed that she was pregnant, although she was told she couldn’t carry children anymore. “I was told I would have to go through fertility treatments and IVF and all kinds of things,” she said on an episode of Teen Mom 2. “So, even now I’m still nervous that I could have a miscarriage. Another one.”
Fortunately, Lux Russell was born on August 5, 2017 and Lowry revealed on Twitter that the father was her longtime friend Chris Lopez.
Chelsea Houska (Teen Mom 2)
Fans were thrown into Houska (now DeBoer) and her ex Adam Lind’s relationship drama and custody battle over their daughter Aubree when they first met this Teen Mom 2 star. But as of now, Lind has given up seeking joint custody and Houska has now moved on with her current husband Cole DeBoer.
The couple got engaged in 2015, married in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, a son named Watson, later that year. Then two years later, the couple welcomed their second child together, a girl named Layne.
Aubree, Houska’s oldest child who is now nine years old, has taken steps to show DeBoer that she now thinks of him as a father figure. In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek, Aubree leaves a note along with two fortune cookie fortunes for DeBoer and calls him “Dad.”
“She said, ‘For Dad, from Aubree,’” DeBoer reads. “‘This fortune is for you. You will touch the hearts of many, and you will travel far and wide and touch many lives along the way.’”
Farrah Abraham (Teen Mom OG)
Farrah, Farrah, Farrah. Fans have witnessed the star push a producer, threaten to quit the show, have screaming matches with both her parents, rekindle her on- and off-again relationship with Simon Saran and then pack up a moving truck and leave Texas for Los Angeles.
Now, Abraham has a new gig since she left the Teen Mom franchise in 2017. Say hello to Penthouse magazine’s new book critic. The magazine announced that it has hired the reality star to get her takes on feminist classics in order to see how they connect to the average American woman.
The former Teen Mom OG star kicked off her first review by declaring herself a “devout reader” who believes “women should write their life stories because most journeys teach valuable lessons.”
Catelynn Lowell (Teen Mom OG)
A lot has happened in Lowell’s life since the show last aired. Fans witnessed her endure a tough time battling postpartum depression, which eventually led her to checking into a treatment facility for mental health issues in March 2016. She later told fans on Twitter that she was doing great and that getting treatment was the “best decision I have ever made for myself.”
Since returning, Lowell seemed happier than ever. The star and her husband Tyler Baltierra were sharing adorable photos and videos of one another on social media as well as a ton of cute snaps of their little girl, Novalee Reign. But in 2018, the couple hit a rough patch and decided to try a one-month trial separation, according to E! The experience proved to be a positive one, as the couple reunited after 30 days, stronger in their relationship. The couple also welcomed a new baby girl, a daughter Vaeda Luma, on Feb. 23.
Amber Portwood (Teen Mom OG)
After an explosive few seasons, Portwood has left her relationship with her now ex-fiancé Matt Baier in the past.
Even after the cameras stopped rolling, more drama continued to pile up for the couple after reports surfaced alleging Baier wasn’t paying child support for several secret biological children with multiple women. At the time, the couple was in the beginning stages of wedding planning, but after their split in 2017, Baier is now married to Jennifer Kathleen Conlon, a woman he met at a restaurant in Vegas shortly after his split from Portwood.
Portwood has also moved on and is now with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named James, on May 8, 2018. (Portwood is also mom to 10-year-old Leah, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.) However, there has been trouble in paradise since the couple got together.
Portwood was arrested and charged with domestic battery on July 5 after allegedly assaulting Glennon while he was holding their son James in his arms. On July 9, Glennon reportedly filed for sole custody of their son and the next day, Portwood was further charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.
“The situation is a little more complicated than what’s been reported. There was an argument that escalated and now they aren’t allowed to communicate,” a source close to Portwood told PEOPLE.
“This is a very challenging time for Amber, who loves her son more than anything,” the source added. “Now she will need to determine next steps following what just occurred, but she has a great lawyer.”
Maci Bookout (Teen Mom OG)
The 27-year-old has had quite the busy year in 2017. Not only did she wed her longtime boyfriend, Taylor McKinney after he popped the question on a beach, but a few months later the pair welcomed another child together.
Bookout — who is already mom to son Bentley, 10, with ex Ryan Edwards, and daughter Jayde, 4, with McKinney — welcomed her third child, son Maverick, in May 2016. But adding more kids just may be in Bookout’s future.
“We’ve both have talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically,” Bookout recently told PEOPLE. “For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”