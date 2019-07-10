Teen Mom OG, 2 & 3: Where Are They Now?

The Jenelle Evans (now Eason) story is one for the Teen Mom 2 history books. Fans have followed the now-mother of three through marriages, divorces, rehab and run ins with the police.

When we first met Evans back in 2011, her partying ways had reached a limit with her mother Barbara and eventually, Evans surrendered custody of her oldest son Jace. Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, was never in the picture, which has led Evans to search for love with several other men.

Now, Evans is married to David Eason, who she met in 2015 on Tinder. The two welcomed their first child together, a girl named Ensley, in 2017. Since then, the couple has stayed together, but not without a few explosive arguments.

In February, Evans called the cops on Eason and claimed he assaulted her but she later told E! News that “it was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.” Then in May, Evans temporarily lost custody of her children after Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley in the face. Over a month later, the reality star confirmed to PEOPLE she had regained custody of Kaiser and Ensley. But according to TMZ, Evans’ mother still maintains custody of her oldest child Jace.

On the day Evans confirmed her children were back in her arms, she tweeted, “Crying in tears of joy” alongside three crying face emojis. During the custody battle, Evans — who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May — and Eason reunited with the children at Kaiser’s 5th birthday party.