Catelynn Baltierra and her husband Tyler have hit a rough patch in their marriage.

On Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the reality stars, both 26, confronted the difficulties in their marriage head-on after Catelynn’s return from a lengthy stay in rehab. Her absence brought stress to Tyler, who cared for their 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign by himself.

Before Catelynn left on a business trip, Tyler asked her to fill out a marriage questionnaire — provided by their therapists — that examines how they each feel about their relationship.

“Cate didn’t take it very well, she wasn’t digging it very much,” Tyler told his mother of giving Catelynn the questionnaire. “She’s reluctant to do it, but she’s not refusing to do it.”

When Catelynn returned, she told Tyler she had filled out the questionnaire.

“What are some of the issues that you want us to work on?” she asked him.

“I guess just communication,” he replied. “And keeping each other accountable. If we make a plan or want to do something, make them accountable for something.”

When she remarked that he seemed “frustrated,” he told her, “I’m done with the talk. I want more of the walk.”

Tyler added that he wanted Catelynn to do more “self-reflection” in their relationship.

“I think a part of it is also being scared to open up all those old wounds and s—. I’m not trying to use that as an excuse at all, but it’s just hard I guess when you have a lot of trauma stuff to work through,” she explained.

The father of two asked her, “But are you happy?” to which she replied, “Do I feel happy? Yeah. Do you?”

When she posed the same question, he admitted, “No, no.”

“Life isn’t peaches and cream, that’s for sure,” Catelynn said. “I mean, for God’s sakes, we were 16 when we gave away our own flesh and blood and we f—— made it through that s—. I always said if we can make it through that we can make it through anything.”

She continued, “I think through all the s— we’ve been through, something like this shouldn’t break us.”

Catelynn then suggested they attend a retreat for couple’s therapy.

“I thought it would be really cool for you and me to kind of jump-start everything therapy-wise,” she told him.

He responded with, “Yeah, we need it.”

Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab in November 2017 to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

Since she returned, the couple has been working to adjust to their new normal. They are currently expecting their third child, a baby girl.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan. They were first introduced to audiences in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, when Catelynn became pregnant with the couple’s first child, Carly.

The two ultimately decided to place her for adoption but continued to document their post-baby life for MTV’s Teen Mom OG. The pair welcomed Nova on New Year’s Day in 2015.

