Teen Mom OG Trailer Teases Amber Portwood's Arrest After Allegedly Attacking Her Boyfriend

Teen Mom OG‘s upcoming season will divulge more details surrounding Amber Portwood‘s arrest on a domestic battery charge in July.

During the third and final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion Tuesday, Dr. Drew Pinsky and MTV host Nessa Diab were joined by star Catelynn Lowell to share the first glimpse at the next season of Teen Mom OG.

In the trailer, Lowell, 27, and costar Maci Bookout call each other to discuss the shocking news of Portwood’s arrest.

“Did you see the news…?” Bookout, 28, asks, before Lowell interrupts and says, “About Amber? Yeah.”

“What in the hell,” Bookout responds as the screen flashes to a headline that reads, ” ‘Teen Mom’ star Amber Portwood arrested for domestic violence.”

RELATED: Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Denies Attacking Ex Andrew Glennon with a Machete: ‘You’re Insane’

On July 5, Portwood, 29, was arrested after allegedly attacking boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their son, James. (She welcomed 1-year-old son James with Glennon on May 8, 2018 and also shares 11-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.)

The day after the incident, the MTV star was further charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Page Six.

According to a police affidavit from the arrest detailing the alleged incident and obtained by Radar Online, Glennon claimed that the Teen Mom OG star allegedly took a handful of pills and “threatened to kill herself” before pulling a machete on him.

In October, Portwood reportedly signed a plea deal and was sentenced to 2.5 years of probation, as well as court-ordered parenting classes.

Image zoom Amber Portwood/Instagram

Portwood denied the allegations during the Teen Mom OG reunion in September.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said. “Why would I jeopardize… you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time.”

She continued, “But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”

Portwood also seemingly criticized Glennon for texting he was in danger to a 9-1-1 operator.

“A text message, by the way. I just want to point that out real quick to everybody. But I ran after him with a machete,” she said. “Let me tell you what, if somebody’s coming after me with something like that, I’m calling the f—ing police and running out the door.”

Image zoom Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood Rob Latour/Shutterstock

RELATED: Teen Mom OG Star Amber Portwood Showers Daughter with Social Media Love for 11th Birthday

Portwood has previously served time for domestic violence stemming from a 2010 fight she had with Shirley. The two originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom together before splitting.

The reality star ultimately served 17 months in jail for the incident with Shirley.

In 2017, Portwood said on the show she had been re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder.

Teen Mom OG will return in 2020.