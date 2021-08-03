Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Tease New Seasons with Plenty of Drama: 'You Lied'

MTV is giving fans two times the Teen Mom this fall!

New seasons of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant are set to return to MTV on Sept. 7, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

In a teaser for the upcoming season, the women of Teen Mom OG — Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout and Mackenzie McKee — face new highs and lows including parenting woes, pregnancy news and even an emotional engagement.

Cheyenne is seen accepting a proposal from her boyfriend and the father of her second child, Zach Davis.

"Oh my god, it's huge," she says in tears as she puts on her engagement ring.

And Catelynn is also celebrating some big news: the pregnant mom is expecting her fourth child with husband Tyler Baltierra — and it's another girl!

But the group also faces new challenges. After moving to Florida, Mackenzie, 26, begins to notice some behavioral issues with her kids.

"He's biting and hitting at school," she says.

Amber, meanwhile, is pursuing her degree in psychology as she works to rebuild her relationship with her daughter Leah. And Maci is working to cope with her PTSD while juggling her family life.

As for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, Brianna Jaramillo, Kayla Sessler, Rachel Beaver and Kiaya Elliott are learning the harsh realities of motherhood. They will be joined by newcomers Madisen Beith and Kayla J.

"I'm 17, I still need help," Madisen says.

Kayla J, is dealing with the complexities of having a baby with her best friend Makel, who is insisting on dating other women.

"You lied to me the whole f------ time," she says in the teaser.

But Kayla J isn't the only mom dealing with problems in her romantic life. Rachel's relationship is flipped upside down when her daughter's father is suddenly arrested and ends up back in jail.

And Kayla's boyfriend, Luke, is considering adopting her son, Izaiah, but one of her exes makes an unexpected return and demands to have a paternity test.

As for Brianna and Kiaya, both women are struggling to navigate their relationships with their own motherly figures.