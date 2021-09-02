New Teen Mom OG Teaser Tackles Pregnancy Woes and Strained Relationships: I Can't 'Forgive Her'

The upcoming season of Teen Mom OG will be dramatic, to say the least.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the teaser for the new season of the hit MTV reality series, moms Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie Mckee are presented with new obstacles as parents — as well as in their personal lives.

In the teaser, Catelynn prepares to welcome her fourth child — another baby girl — with her husband Tyler Baltierra.

"What is it like to be pregnant?" her daughter Nova, 6, asks as Catelynn, 29, replies, "Weird! They have a tail for a little bit."

But while their family continues to grow, Catelynn becomes concerned with Tyler's apparent anger problem.

"I do feel like you do have your bouts of anger that come out of nowhere all time," she says.

As for Amber, she struggles to mend her relationship with her daughter Leah, all while preparing to go back to school after being accepted into Purdue University.

"I don't know if I can forgive her," Leah says after watching an emotional video from her mom.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne finally gets engaged to her boyfriend and the father of her second child, Zach Davis. But she is also facing issues with daughter Ryder's father Cory Wharton, who is leaving Cheyenne to raise their child alone while he's away filming The Challenge.

At one point, she lashes out at Cory, calling him a "piece of s---" after he admits that he will likely miss their daughter's birthday in order to be on the show.

Meanwhile, Maci Bookout copes with PTSD after witnessing a shooting earlier this year. She is also tackling issues in her marriage with Taylor McKinney.

"So we pretty much f------ suck as a couple," Taylor, 32, tells Maci, 30.

Mackenzie is also dealing with relationship issues of her own after moving to Florida with her husband Josh McKee. But the couple is forced to put their differences aside when their son is faced with the possibility of being held back in school.

"They don't think Jaxie is quite ready to go onto second grade," she says.