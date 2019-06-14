Teen Mom OG Star Tyler Baltierra Says Father Butch Has Relapsed: 'Now We Go Back to Square One'

Image zoom Butch Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra revealed that his father, Butch Baltierra, has relapsed after recently completing a rehab program.

“My dad, he’s relapsed,” Tyler, 27, told Teen Mom alum Kail Lowry and Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley on their podcast Coffee Convos.

“He’s in the middle of relapse right now. So that’s the reality of that situation,” Tyler continued about his father who has struggled with drug addiction for years.

The star added that his dad did film some scenes for the latest season of Teen Mom OG. “So right now, now we go back to square one of this whole relapse thing and kind of ride this train out and see what happens.”

Tyler also had some happier news to share, saying that he was able to visit his sister Amber in Texas to present her with her one-year sobriety chip.

In January, the MTV personality shared on Instagram that both his dad and sister were doing well.

“Writing this with tears in my eyes because words can’t express the amount of peace & joy I feel in my heart. After seeing these two at their lowest & now seeing them sober & steadily climbing, I just can’t say enough how proud I am of both of them!” he wrote in a caption of the three of them smiling for the camera.

“I am a firm believer that the power of unconditional love in a family can truly transform the dynamic & I’m just so happy to call these two my family,” he added. “I love you both SO MUCH & I’m SO PROUD OF YOU!!! @xoambularxo @baltierramtv.”

An episode on the last season of the reality series featured Tyler taking his dad to get treatment for his drug addiction.

Tyler expressed concern over laving his dad at the treatment center, asking a counselor there, “Who’s going to call him every day? You know?”

“I know. The truth is Tyler this is a family disease,” the counselor responded. “You’ve suffered trauma based on his addiction. Every time that phone rings and you’re wondering who’s on the other end and what’s he got to say, that’s trauma, that’s a trauma response. His happiness is not your responsibility. It’s his.”

As they hugged goodbye, Butch told Tyler he loved him, and Tyler said, “I love you too dad.”

In January 2018, Tyler tweeted about his experience growing up with a struggling addict.

“As a child of an addict, I don’t think I’ll ever NOT be angry with him,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t love him unconditionally.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.