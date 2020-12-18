Teen Mom OG Star Cheyenne Floyd Is Pregnant with Baby No. 2: 'We Are Extremely Blessed'

"We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could," she wrote

Cheyenne Floyd is expecting baby No. 2!

The Teen Mom OG star, 28, announced her pregnancy news on Instagram Thursday, sharing several photos with Zach Davis and her daughter Ryder, 3, from a pregnancy shoot on the beach.

"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," Floyd wrote in the caption for the photos. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could."

Adding that the "past few months have been life changing in the best way possible," Floyd said that Ryder, whom the reality star shares with ex Cory Wharton, can't wait for her sibling to arrive.

"Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump," Floyd continued. "She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning."

Addressing her boyfriend Davis, whom she confirmed she was back together with on Instagram in October, Floyd wrote, "Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way. Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today."

"My heart is so full," she wrote. "Let the next adventure began❤️."

Floyd added that her pregnancy "was never some huge secret" and urged for people to "do better and respect women," explaining that she's been asked for years if she was expecting a baby at "any sign of weight gain."

"Many women wait for their first trimester before they announce. I showed a lot quicker this pregnancy. I have been getting asked and told I was pregnant for the past two years. Any sign of weight gain and I was being told I was pregnant."

"Please do better and respect women, their bodies and do your best not to diagnose them over a picture," Floyd wrote in the caption. "You never know what is going on behind closed doors - health issues, fertility problems etc. We waited till we were in a safe zone and got all the testing back. I wish I didn’t have to address this, but we have to do better as women."

Floyd also shared a sweet video montage of her growing family from photographer Asha Bailey, writing, "Coming Soon 2021."

Davis also shared some photos from the shoot on Instagram, expressing his excitement to be a dad.

"Baby Davis is coming soon❤️" he wrote. "Cheyenne and I are excited to welcome our newest addition into our lives. This has been the biggest blessing in the smallest package."

"If you know me, you know my life revolves around family," he continued. "I am beyond excited to start my own with the woman I love. Chey, I love watching you with Ryder... you are nothing but an amazing mother. Ryder is the best little girl anyone can ask for and I look forward to seeing her become a big sister (again). I love you both.... I’m a f— father!!"

After breaking up in 2018, where Floyd and Davis were featured on Teen Mom OG, the reality star confirmed that they were back together when she shared a photo of them kissing at her birthday party in October.