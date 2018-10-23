Sarah Palin Tears Up About Daughter Bristol's 'Petty' Divorce from Dakota Meyer on Teen Mom OG

Sarah Palin‘s heart is breaking over her daughter Bristol Palin‘s divorce from ex Dakota Meyer.

On Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the former Alaska governor listened as her daughter detailed how Meyer moved her things out of their shared bedroom in their Austin, Texas, home after the two had called it quits.

Bristol, 28, was in Los Angeles for her 9-year-old son Tripp‘s Dancing with the Stars: Juniors rehearsals.

“When I came to Texas, Dakota had moved all my stuff into the guest bedroom,” Bristol told her mom.

Shocked, Sarah asked, “The room that we sleep in? That bare, empty room?”

“My bed, all my belongings in this guest bedroom,” Bristol affirmed.

“And, of course, that was a symbolic thing,” her mother replied.

“Oh, 100 percent. So, I’m not comfortable with that. And I know in my divorce, it says I can stay in the house for a year, but it’s tough on the kids,” Bristol shared. “Can you imagine Tripp coming home from California and seeing his mom’s stuff gone out of her room?”

The former Republican vice presidential candidate said, “That’s heartbreaking, Bristol.”

“I know. [Dakota is] calling me and [saying], ‘I need my wedding ring back.’ It’s like, what? All this little stuff that is so petty. He literally said, ‘You better get your mommy’s money because I’m going to fight you tooth and nail until the girls are 18,’ ” Bristol said.

The comment caused Sarah, 54, to gasp in shock and say, “This is so unnecessary.”

Bristol explained she had attempted to find a solution that would prevent her oldest child, Tripp, from seeing the turmoil that her and Meyer’s relationship was enduring.

The mother of three explained that she’d reached out to Tripp’s father, Levi Johnston, and asked him to take their son hunting to Alaska for a couple of days.

“Levi and his family are picking him up tomorrow just so I have some time to figure out my living situation in Austin,” Bristol explained.

“I refuse, refuse to let Tripp go to Austin under these circumstances,” she added.

“That’s a perfect attitude. You have a choice in how you’re going to react to the circumstances. So does [Dakota] though,” Sarah said.

Bristol admitted she was worried about how she and her ex were “going to learn to communicate as co-parents and putting our kids first and not having these petty arguments or going through our attorneys on pointless stuff that is costing us both money.”

The former politician began to tear up, saying, “I’m not going to start crying about it, but …”

“Don’t cry,” Bristol said, attempting to console her mother.

“Even if the rest of the world doesn’t know, your family knows who you are and what you have within you,” Sarah said. “You have everything going for you to start anew.”

Bristol and Meyer called off their first wedding in May 2015 but later reunited and got married in June 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in February and they finalized it earlier this summer.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.