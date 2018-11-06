Teen Mom OG: Ryan Edwards Checks into 90-Day Rehab During Wife Mackenzie Standifer's Pregnancy

Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards checked himself into rehab during his wife’s pregnancy.

The 30-year-old MTV star was absent from Monday night’s episode, but his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, revealed where the father of two was when a producer, David, asked.

“He has checked himself into a longterm — ” Standifer began to say before allowing her mother-in-law, Jen, to explain.

“It’s called a 90-day intensive rehab facility,” Jen said. “We can’t talk to him for seven days. They’re pretty strict. Two phone calls a week, 10 minutes [for each phone call].”

Edwards’ father, Larry, added that the reality star “just knew he needed to go.”

“He picked the [rehab] place. He wants to do better, he wants to get better,” Larry explained.

Jen added, “It is a relapse or a slip, whatever they want to call it. I think that’s why he realized before it gets out of control he needs to get a hold on it.”

“It was about to spiral bad,” Standifer said. “Right before he left he said his kids deserve to have the healthiest dad. What better time to go than now?”

Jen and Larry asked Standifer, who has 4-year-old son Hudson from a previous relationship, how she was feeling during her pregnancy without Edwards by her side.

Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

“If I did not love Ryan I would call him the most selfish a—— ever for missing this,” she said. “[But] if he’s going to miss [the baby] being born but be healthy forever, what more could I ask for?”

The conversation soon turned to Edwards’ 10-year-old son, Bentley, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, and whether he knew his father was in rehab.

Larry and Jen said Bentley and Bookout were not aware of Edwards being in rehab but explained they were waiting for the right time to tell him.

“We are going to talk to him,” Jen said. “It makes me sad because he’s going to miss his dad. I’m not sure what Maci’s talked to him about or what he’s heard, but I haven’t told her that he’s back in rehab.”

“I want to talk to Bentley and explain to him: Just because you’re an addict doesn’t make you a bad person,” she continued. “I don’t really know how much to tell a 9½-year-old.” (Bentley was 9½ at the time of filming but turned 10 on Oct. 27.)

Larry said he had no qualms about being open with Bentley about his father’s struggles with addiction.

“I’m going to be totally honest [with Bentley], that’s my plan,” Larry explained. “But I want him to hear it from us first before he hears it from anybody else.”

Edwards checked into rehab in early October, according to Us Weekly. Standifer gave birth to their first child together — son Jagger Ryan Edwards — on Oct. 9, PEOPLE confirmed.

The reality TV pair secretly tied the knot before Edwards headed to rehab back in May, and they exchanged vows at a church ceremony in November 2017.

In an April episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie confirmed her pregnancy when she showed a positive test to producer Jeni, who quickly hugged and congratulated her.

When asked if her husband was happy, Mackenzie said, “[He] was so excited, he couldn’t contain himself.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.