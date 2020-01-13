Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer received the best gift on New Year’s Day — their baby girl!

On Jan. 1, the Teen Mom OG alum, 32, and his wife welcomed their second child together, daughter Stella Rhea Edwards.

“Welcome to the world sweet Stella! Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day!” Standifer revealed on Instagram on Monday, when she shared a series of family photos featuring the newborn.



“What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already 🖤,” wrote Standifer.

In the first image, Edwards adoringly cradles baby Stella as Standifer wraps her arm around her husband and sweetly gazes at the baby girl.

The second shot captured the entire family, including Edwards sitting with Stella, Standifer holding Jagger, who turned 1 in October, and stepbrothers Hudson — whom Standifer has from a previous relationship — and Bentley, 10 — whom Edwards shares with his ex and fellow Teen Mom OG star, Maci Bookout — playing on the floor of the living room.

This past July, Standifer announced the happy news that she and Edwards were expecting their second child together.

“Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sonogram of their baby on the way. The reality star also added a pink bow emoji to the announcement.

The reality TV pair secretly tied the knot before Edwards headed to rehab back in May 2017, and they exchanged vows at a church ceremony in November 2017.