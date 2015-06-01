After being diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, Maci was told conceiving would be "really difficult"

Though Maci Bookout is blissfully cooing over new daughter Jayde Carter now, the Teen Mom star reveals that bringing her baby girl into the world was far from easy.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s OG reunion, Maci talks about the pregnancy that boyfriend Taylor McKinney admits was “unplanned.”

After being diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, Maci had to make a choice about whether it was worth it to continue taking birth control if that meant she would eventually have a “really difficult” time conceiving another baby – or even risk losing the chance to conceive naturally at all.

She tells reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky, “So I stopped taking my birth control because I felt like this was something [Taylor and I] both really wanted together, and we didn’t really want to prevent it any more than it was already being prevented naturally.”

Flash forward to last Friday, when Maci delivered baby Jayde – who weighed in at 7 lbs., 15 oz. – well in advance of her June 12 due date.

The new parents say they are “moving toward” marriage – though Maci in particular certainly has her hands full with an infant daughter, her 6-year-old son Bentley and Bentley’s father Ryan, who has been a source of much frustration on Teen Mom: “It’s difficult, co-parenting,” she admits to Pinsky. “It’s really, really hard.”

