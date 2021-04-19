Teen Mom OG Reunion: Maci Bookout's Husband Has Heated Exchange with Bentley's Grandparents

Bentley's relationship with his dad, Ryan Edwards, has been strained in recent years

The Teen Mom OG reunion is almost here — and tensions are running high.

In a sneak peek at part one of the reunion, airing Tuesday on MTV, Maci Bookout's husband Taylor McKinney gets into a heated argument with Bentley's grandparents while discussing the 12-year-old's estranged relationship with his father, Ryan Edwards.

In the clip, Larry and Jen Edwards express their dissatisfaction with the "limited" amount of time they are able to spend with Bentley, whom Maci shares with their son Ryan.

"We would obviously love to spend more time with him but we understand that he has school, sports, friends, all of that," says Jen. "So it's okay."

But Larry doesn't seem to agree, implying that Maci has purposely kept their grandchild away from them at times. "She's limited some [time], sure," he says.

The remark doesn't sit well with Taylor, 32, who immediately jumps to his wife's defense.

"Since I've been around, I know this woman has bent over backwards to make sure Bentley has kept a relationship with them through everything that Ryan has put us through," he says.

Bentley's relationship with his dad has been strained in recent years amid Ryan's addiction struggles. Earlier this season, Bentley began attending therapy sessions to help mend their relationship, which included setting boundaries when it comes to if and when he will spend time with his father.

Ryan, 33, has long battled substance abuse and completed his most recent stint in rehab in 2018. He missed the birth of his first child with wife Mackenzie, son Jagger, while receiving treatment. He's also had multiple run-ins with the law over the years.

In the reunion sneak peek, Jen becomes emotional, saying she and Larry feel "caught in the middle" of the drama caused by their son.

"You know we're caught in the middle," she says, wiping away tears. "You know how much we love Bentley. You know how much we want to support Ryan's recovery. It is so hard. If you put yourself in our place, and if Bentley had a problem down the road, I know for a fact that you would do everything in your power to support him."

"You wouldn't want to give up on him," adds Larry, which Maci agrees with.

But Larry becomes heated while recalling a comment Maci made about putting Bentley in an "unsafe situation" by bringing him around Ryan.

"Let me tell you something," he says, sitting up to face Maci directly. "Never would that ever happen, ever. Let me tell you."

"Are you sure?" she replies.

As Larry becomes more worked up and leans closer to Maci, Taylor steps in.

"Don't you buck up to me," Taylor shoots back, also sitting up. "When you're forcing [Bentley], when y'all are showing up to something and you're telling him, 'Go over there and give your dad a hug. Go take a picture with your dad.' Bentley is a child. Stop forcing a relationship on a child."

Last month, news broke that Ryan had exited the show, with wife Mackenzie claiming their family was not asked to return. (MTV did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.)

"We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV," Mackenzie, 24, said on Without a Crystal Ball. "Maci's agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci's abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that."

Maci, 29, also shares daughter Jayde, 5, and son Maverick, 4​​​, with Taylor. The two have been married since 2016.

Part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.