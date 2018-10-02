Teen Mom OG Returns as Bristol Palin Struggles with Husband Dakota Meyer's PTSD from Afghanistan

Teen Mom OG is back with two new cast members.

Bristol Palin made her MTV debut on Monday night’s episode of the hit reality series, while The Challenge’s Cheyenne Floyd also joined the reality show.

Palin, 27, shares two children with ex-husband Dakota Meyer: daughters Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 1. She has 9-year-old son Tripp Easton Mitchell with ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston.

The mother of three gave fans a glimpse inside of her struggle with Meyer’s PTSD from being the only surviving member of his platoon during the Afghanistan war. (At the time of filming, Palin and Meyer had not yet split, but the couple filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage in February, and officially ended their marriage in August.)

Describing their relationship as “really fast,” Palin explained she and Meyer, 30, eloped in 2016.

“I was super, super, super independent before I got married,” she explained. “I was a single mom forever. I liked my own things, having my own schedule, being able to discipline Tripp how I want to. When you get married, you lose all that. You have to sit and talk to someone else, get their opinion. It’s been challenging because I think we were already grown up and set in our ways when we got married.”

“It’s been a difficult time for us both in this marriage,” Palin added.

During a car ride after their daughter’s soccer practice, Palin and Meyer got into a heated argument after she asked what was bothering him.

“What’s wrong?” she asked.

“I mean, it’s like I’ve been trying to tell you for a week, my anxiety has been going nuts. It’s been crushing me, I’ve been having nightmares,” Meyer told her.

“Well, what can we do to help?” Palin asked.

“I don’t know. Honestly. I’ve been trying to tell you, over and over, and asked you for help a thousand times,” Meyer said. “Don’t sit over there and act like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ All you wanna do is tell me all the things that are wrong with me and all the things I do wrong when I have anxiety. That’s all you do.”

“It’s hard for me to have compassion in these situations because you keep pulling the rope from underneath me all the time,” Palin said.

Meyer explained, “If you can’t be there for me whenever I’m having anxiety, when you can look at me and see I have anxiety. That’s part of being married to me. It’s not something that is hereditary, it’s not something I grew up with, it’s something that I deal with from having nightmares every single night, seeing my dead guys every single morning when I wake up.”

“That’s the problem. You know it and you just can’t put your own anger and put them aside to try to help the person that is your husband,” he continued. “That’s the problem where I get mad. But, it’s fine because, guess what, like every other time I’ll figure it out again. But don’t act like you don’t know what’s wrong.”

Quietly, Palin replied, “I’m sorry you’re going through this, Dakota.”

Returning home, Palin and Meyer spoke to MTV producers Kristen and Kerthy about the Army veteran’s struggles.

“Obviously, there’s lots of pain between us,” Palin explained. “I feel bad, I feel terrible about it but it’s been two years where it’s, like, two years of hurt. My frustration is just I understand you have anxiety, but it doesn’t justify things that are said between us if that makes sense.”

Meyer said, “What she doesn’t understand is it’s two years for her, it’s been since September 8, 2009, for me.”

“She acts like it’s a choice that I live with it,” he continued. “She acts like it’s a choice that I have anxiety. All I want you to do is support me. I just need your help at these moments.”

“I’m just tired of, ‘It’s my anxiety,’ ‘It’s what I’ve seen,’” she said. “So that justifies me saying stuff that insinuates that I’m a bad mom. And then it just makes me walk around like, ‘I guess I am a crappy mom, I guess I am a bitch, I guess I am this and that.”

“I don’t want to raise my kids to think that this is what a marriage looks like, you know?” she said

Meyer said he frequently apologized for his words, but Palin said she felt like a “punching bag” and being unable to discern if Meyer was acting from his anxiety or just “being a d—.”

“I mean, there you go. What else do I need to say?” Meyer said angrily. “At the end of the day, I watched my whole f—— team die on September 8, 2009. There’s not one day I don’t wake up and I don’t see those guys. Listening to them screaming on the radios. And I have to sit here and listen to her tell me it’s a f—— excuse?”

Getting emotional, Meyer said, “All I want her to do is love me and be there for my scars. And I still get up and pay the bills. And I’m still being a good father. And I’m still trying to be a good husband.”

“It’s not like I go to hotel rooms and look myself in for a week and drink, or I beat my wife, or I do all these things because I say some things whenever I’m upset, because I’m amplified because I can’t get any help from the person I do the most for,” he added.

“She sits in front of the PTSD doctor, she sits in front of the marriage counselor and goes, ‘You know, sometimes he can’t sleep at night, he goes and just sits up and I just lay in bed and wait for him to blow his f—— head off,” he added.

Palin quickly denied it, saying, “I didn’t say it like that. You are putting the narrative to this entire thing completely false.”

“It’s a fact that you said it,” he said. “You said it to that doctor in Alaska and it’s bulls—.”

Palin replied, “I said that I worry about you killing yourself.”

“It’s bulls—,” Meyer said, before storming out the front door of their home.

The other mothers in the episode were coming to grips with their own struggles and basking in new additions. Floyd joined the cast with her The Challenge costar Cory Wharton, with whom she shares 18-month-old daughter Ryder K. Wharton. She wa faced with Wharton’s possessiveness over their daughter when she begins dating an old family friend.

Originial Teen Mom OG cast member Tyler Baltierra struggled with raising 3½-year-old daughter Novalee Reign on his own as his wife, Catelynn, continues inpatient treatment at a facility where she sought help with childhood trauma.

Amber Portwood introduced her new baby boy, James, to daughter Leah, and adapted to being a mother to a new baby after almost a decade. Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney filed for a restraining order against her ex Ryan Edwards.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday’s at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.