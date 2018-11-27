Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are working out their issues while living separately.

On Monday night’s episode of the MTV reality series, the two agreed to temporarily live apart after returning from couple’s therapy in Sedona, Arizona.

The agreement came as they discovered that they were expecting their third child together, a baby girl.

“Getting pregnant was very unexpected since we still have a lot of work to do on our relationship,” Catelynn, 26, said in a voiceover. “I know Tyler has been frustrated in our marriage for a while and has been seeing a therapist.”

She continued, “He decided he wanted to try living separately for a month. I was devastated, at first, but now that I’ve started my own therapy, I’m more comfortable with the idea.”

When explaining the situation to MTV producer Kerthy, Catelynn said, “We’ve been together for so long that it’s like who are you as a person, by yourself?”

Tyler added, “That’s why I said, ‘I want to live separately.’ I just felt like it was the best place to bring it up, I guess.”

“Am I jumping of joy? No,” Catelynn said. “At that moment it did trigger me, it did bring up wounds, it was scary, it was sad, it was hurtful. With the things that I’ve been through, people saying they want to leave … it seriously does feel like somebody died.”

When it came to dealing with the pregnancy and raising the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign, Catelynn said the idea of living separately brought on stress.

“In my mind, it makes it harder for a mom to do that, and taking care of a 3-year-old and then being pregnant,” she told Tyler, “it’s just a lot of stress.”

As the couple prepared to host a sex reveal party with their friends and family, Catelynn told MTV producer Kiki that she had asked Tyler if there was someone else he was interested in.

“There’s never been any discussion of, ‘Let’s go see other people?’ ” Kiki asked her.

“No, we’ve had that discussion where we’re both like, ‘We don’t want to see other people,’ ” Catelynn explained. “We’re not getting a divorce or anything. I was getting super triggered from my childhood trauma. [Feeling like] he was going to abandon me.”

She added, “I even texted him and asked him, ‘Is there somebody else?’ He said, ‘What the f—? Do you think that I would cheat on you?’ In my heart of hearts, no, but it was just so blindsiding. Like, what the f— is going on?”

“I feel like the separation thing is going to be hard, but it’d be good for me in a way — I’ll have time to really focus on me and Nova. It’s always just been like Cate and Ty, Cate and Ty, Cate and Ty,” Catelynn said.

The two reassured their families in separate conversations that their separation was temporary and not a permanent plan.

“The pregnancy is not considered high risk or anything like that, which is good. I think that miscarriage pushed me over the edge but it also taught me to dig into traumas that I wasn’t digging into,” Catelynn told her grandmother, Deborah.

She continued, “We don’t want to get divorced, we don’t want to get different bank accounts or switch last names or anything crazy. Marriage is a choice. Those butterflies and that lust stuff goes away. You still love each other, and sometimes you still get butterflies when they’re gone for a long time.”

Tyler explained it would be like a “fresh [start]” for the two when he spoke to his mother, Kim.

“We’ll start marriage counseling and she just got her new therapist, finally,” he said. “It’s going to be fine, it’ll be normal. I said, ‘We’ll go on date nights, I’ll pick you up, we’ll eat dinner together.’ Obviously, I want [to spend time with] Nova.”

Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab in November 2017 to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma. Since she returned home, the couple has been working to adjust to their new normal.

They were first introduced to audiences in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, when Catelynn became pregnant with the couple’s first child, Carly. The two ultimately decided to place her for adoption but continued to document their post-baby life for MTV’s Teen Mom OG. The pair welcomed Nova on New Year’s Day in 2015.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.