There will soon be a new addition to the Teen Mom OG family!

Mackenzie Standifer Edwards, who is pregnant with her second child, shared a photo of her adorable baby bump to Instagram on Wednesday.

In the sweet snap, Mackenzie sits under a blanket and rests her hand on top of her bump as her husband Ryan Edwards‘ hand touches the lower part of her stomach.

“Happiness is H•O•M•E•M•A•D•E,” she captioned the post.

The soon-to-be mother of two confirmed in an April episode of the MTV reality series that she’s expecting a little one on the way. Mackenzie showed a positive pregnancy test to producer Jeni who quickly hugged and congratulated her.

When asked if Ryan was happy, Mackenzie said, “[He] was so excited, he couldn’t contain himself.”

While it’s their first child together, both have children from previous relationships — he, 9-year-old son Bentley with Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout; she, 4-year-old son Hudson with ex Zachary Stephens.

The reality TV pair secretly tied the knot before Ryan headed to rehab back in May 2017 and exchanged vows at a church ceremony in November.

Mackenzie Standifer Edwards/Instagram

This week, Mackenzie shared a photo to her Instagram Story of Ryan giving her a kiss on the cheek as well as an Instagram post featuring two pictures, which included herself, Ryan and their sons.

“Family 🖤 It means everything,” she captioned the images.

