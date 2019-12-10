Teen Mom OG Star Mackenzie McKee's Mother Dies 3 Days After Stopping Cancer Treatment

Image zoom MacKenzie McKee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee‘s mother, Angie Douthit, has died after battling cancer for almost two years.

The Teen Mom OG star’s mom died Monday surrounded by friends and family, PEOPLE has confirmed.

“Angie finished her race,” a message posted to Douthit’s Instagram account read. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

The post said Douthit found comfort in keeping her followers updated on her health journey and connecting with people across the world experience similar struggles.

“Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world,” read the post. “She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts. We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ. There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”

Along with the message, two photos of Douthit running a marathon were shared on the account.

Douthit’s death comes just three days after she announced she had decided to stop treatment after cancer in her liver and brain had grown.

“Today was a little rough. Scans showed results that were not good,” Douthit wrote in her caption. “The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given.”

At the time, she said she was leaving the hospital to return home with the help of hospice.

McKee, 25, addressed the decline in her mother’s health on Instagram in an emotional video on her Story Friday.

“I don’t want to go into details because I can’t hold it together to get through these details but it is not looking good,” McKee said tearfully, noting that her mom, a former school teacher, was diagnosed with cancer almost exactly two years ago. “I’m hoping she can be here for Christmas.”

In August, Douthit revealed on Teen Mom OG that doctors had given her six months to live.