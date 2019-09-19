Teen Mom OG‘s Mackenzie McKee is opening up about past infidelity in her relationship with estranged husband Josh.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Couples Court with the Cutlers, the MTV personality testifies before married couple and judges Dana and Keith Cutler in the courtroom, where she shares parts of her and Josh’s story in the hopes of helping another struggling couple.

On Friday’s episode, Mackenzie, 24, is brought to the stand, where she gives advice to a woman, who secretly married her child’s father and suspects he is cheating after discovering condoms and earrings in his car.

“I met my boyfriend. We were 15 and 16 and we were babies thinking we knew what love was when we had no clue. And we got pregnant really quick and had our son,” Mackenzie explains about herself and Josh, with whom she shares son Gannon, 7, daughter Jaxie Taylor, 5, and Broncs Weston, 3.

RELATED: Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Reveals She Has 6 Months to Live as She Battles Brain Cancer

Image zoom Mackenzie and Josh McKee

“Within a year, we had both cheated on each other,” she says. “And making it through that was hard.”

In an effort to get past their issues, Mackenzie explains that she and Josh “had a shotgun wedding” and “got married behind everyone’s backs.”

“We got married not forgiving each other yet,” she says. (The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have been dating since 2009.)

To help mend the distance between them at the time, the couple “took a solid three months without talking to each other to work on ourselves,” says Mackenzie.

“You have to love yourself and you have to work on yourself,” she shares. “And if it’s meant to be, you’re going to find your way back to each other.”

She adds, “But you have to come clean.”

Mackenzie’s appearance on the episode comes amid her split from Josh.

In mid-August, the reality star announced that she and Josh were taking a break.

“However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you,” she wrote on Twitter.

She also shared a selfie on Instagram, seeming to embrace her new status as a single mom.

“Freshly single and ready to, be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what i deserve,” she wrote in the caption. She later edited the caption to point out that the picture “is an old photo so my ring is on.”

RELATED: Teen Mom Star Mackenzie McKee Says Animal Abuse Accusations Are ‘Lies’ After Leaving Dog in Pen

Mackenzie also seemed to update her Instagram bio, which said at the time, “God first. Single mom.”

Currently, her Instagram biography reads, “God first, Momx3, MTV, YouTube” while Josh’s Instagram biography states, “Josh Mckee- God first, husband, father of 3, fitness&health, country life, bareback rider, western, OKLAHOMA!!!”

Earlier this year, Josh shared a throwback photo from the pair’s wedding day and wrote to Mackenzie that he was “stupid in love with” her.

“This was one of the best days ever, even when we didnt know what was ahead of us. All the trial/errors & hardships that came with this marriage, has made it stronger everyday. Being young and in-love is hard, let me be the first one to tell ya😜” he wrote.

” ‘BUT’ it is not impossible to keep that love growing even when it feels like you have everything under the stars against you!!!

Live healthy, Laugh more then your cheeks can handle & Love uncontrollably!!!!! I’m stupid inlove with you babe😍😍😍😘 @mackenziemckee,” he concluded.

Visit couplescourttv.com for local listings.