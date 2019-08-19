Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Reveals She Has 6 Months to Live as She Battles Brain Cancer

Mackenzie McKee’s mom is remaining positive as she continues to battle brain cancer.

In a Teen Mom OG clip, published on Sunday to YouTube, Mackenzie’s mom, Angie Douthit, revealed that her cancer had spread and doctors anticipate that she has only six months or less to live.

“I wanted to tell you I was better. But they told me that it’s in both femurs; it’s in my breast bone; it’s in my hip bones; this backbone that’s attached to your hip bone, it’s back there; it’s half of my liver,” Douthit told daughters Mackenzie and Whitney. “It’s in the lymph nodes of my colon and the lymph nodes in my lungs. I have another tumor in my head.”

As Douthit explained about where her cancer had spread to, both Mackenzie and Whitney remained quiet.

But despite the grave news, Angie is leaning on her faith in God to see her through this trying time. “Like I always say: the bigger the cancer, the bigger the miracle,” said Douthit. “And God can do whatever He wants.”

Mackenzie, 24, then inquired if her mom had asked doctors about “what to expect.”

“I asked him. He said six months would be really, really pushing it,” Douthit said as Mackenzie covered her eyes while being told the painful news. “The doctors know they can’t do anything about this, really.”

While Douthit is remaining positive amid her fight, the thought of not seeing her grandchildren grow up is heartbreaking to the family matriarch.

“The hardest part is knowing my grandkids won’t remember me,” she said.

Mackenzie then credited her mother for playing a pivotal role in her eldest son Gannon’s life: “I don’t know where Gannon would be right now if you weren’t there. He knows who raised him for three years.”

“Well, I hope I’ve been a good mom and a good nanny,” Douthit said. “And I hope you guys will tell your kids about me all the time.”

In a voiceover, Mackenzie explained that her “kids know that their grandma is sick, but it’s going to be hard to tell them she won’t be getting better. Before my mom got sick, she helped out a lot with the kids, especially when Gannon was a baby and I was still living at home.”

In January 2018, Mackenzie revealed on Twitter that her mother had been diagnosed with brain cancer. The reality star asked her fans to pray for her mother after their family found out the news.

“All prayer warriors. Please pray for my mom. What we thought was bronchitis turned out to be 3 masses on her brain, 1 large one in her,” Mackenzie tweeted. She continued tweeting about her mother’s health, writing, “Lungs and multiple blood clots. We are in shock and devastated. She has brain surgery tomorrow. I’m sick. I’m so sick and want to wake up.” She concluded, “From this nightmare.”

At the time, Mackenzie’s family had set up a GoFundMe page for Douthit, writing that the masses “cover almost the entire brain.”

“It started in her lungs with several masses and spread to her brain,” the page reads. “Angie also has numerous blood clots throughout her body. Today Angie underwent brain surgery to see how far the cancer spread.”

“She will be starting radiation and chemotherapy,” it continued. “Angie has always been the healthiest person. Always eating everything organic. Doesn’t smoke and never did, doesn’t drink and she runs marathons and works out 2-3 times a day. Cancer does not run in the family. So this has come as a complete shock to the family.”

Now, more than ever, Mackenzie is focusing on her family.

On Friday, the MTV personality announced she and husband Josh McKee are calling it quits. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have been dating since 2009.

“However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you,” Mackenzie wrote on Twitter on Friday.

She also shared a selfie on Instagram, seeming to embrace her new status as a single mom — she and Josh share son Gannon, 7, daughter Jaxie Taylor, 5, and Broncs Weston, who turned 3 this month.

“Freshly single and ready to, be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what i deserve,” she wrote in the caption. She later edited the caption to point out that the picture “is an old photo so my ring is on.”