Teen Mom OG is back — and Maci Bookout is struggling to trust her ex Ryan Edwards.

On Monday night’s episode of the MTV series, which has been on air for one decade, Bookout, 27, expressed her frustration and anger toward Edwards after he was arrested for violating his probation — which occurred after he returned from a 90-day intensive rehab facility.

Edwards and Bookout share 10-year-old son Bentley.

At the end of last season’s Teen Mom OG, Edwards checked into the facility while his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, was pregnant with their son Jagger.

“Mackenzie texted me and said, ‘Hey, Ryan wants to talk to you, is it okay if he texts you?’ ” Bookout told her husband Taylor McKinney on Monday’s episode. “He had a lot of stuff that he wanted to say and apologize for but I’m not sure if I’m in a place that I can keep my s— together.”

She added, “I’m still angry. You don’t f— with me when it comes to my kids and my husband. He’s done both.”

Edwards was back at home on Monday’s season premiere episode, although it was clear he and Standifer had to work through some issues.

“I missed you, I was gone for a long time,” Edwards told Standifer.

Looking away from him, she replied, “I don’t ever want to do that again.”

“Me either,” he said. “I apologize for putting you through that.”

“Ryan, I don’t want to hear words anymore,” she said. “I just don’t want these 90 days to go to waste. I can’t worry about things I can’t change, but it still creeps in there.”

Later in the episode, after Bookout consulted with a family therapist in regards to Edwards’ desire to talk with her and apologize for his past transgressions, she discovered he had been arrested for not paying a bar tab.

“The fact that he’s already had what seems like 5,000 chances … you can’t afford to make petty mistakes,” Bookout said. “This sucks because we’re going to have to figure out when and how to tell Bentley.”

She continued, “I mean the first thing Bentley will ask me is, ‘Was it drugs?’ That’s not what he’ll say, but he’ll insinuate, ‘What was it? What did he do?’ “

The arrest also took a toll on Standifer, who discussed Edwards’ arrest with her friend Shelby over dinner.

“He got arrested because they say he didn’t pay a $30 bar tab but any probation violation that happens is going to fall under the original heroin possession charge from 2016,” Standifer explained. “And so everybody assumes that Ryan is on heroin.”

She continued, “It’s hard not to get down on yourself. There’s a part of me that’s just angry. I didn’t sign up to be a single mother.”

After Edwards attended court, where MTV cameras were not allowed, his father, Larry, told MTV producer Kiki that he accepted a plea for a 90-day jail term in regards to his violation.

“He and Mack seem good with it,” Larry said, shaking his head. “But I mean, damn. Damn.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.