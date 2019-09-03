Teen Mom OG: Maci Bookout Is Not 'Looking for an Apology' from Ex Ryan Edwards After His Arrest

Teen Mom OG‘s Ryan Edwards is ready to make amends with his ex Maci Bookout — but that’s not her concern.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s Teen Mom OG reunion, Bookout opens up about her acrimonious relationship with Edwards following his multiple arrests and stints in rehab.

The reality star, 28, said she’s simply looking for more consistency from Edwards when it comes to raising their 10-year-old son Bentley.

“I’m not even really looking for an apology,” she said. “I think having a conversation and hearing how he would like to see [his relationship with Bently] get better and knowing he does want this. Besides that, just really putting in the effort and being consistent.”

And while Bookout’s main priority is her son, she said she is open to speaking with Edwards.

“If he has things that he wants to say to me, that’s perfectly fine. I’m happy to hear them,” she added. “But there’s nothing I have to hear.”

Image zoom Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards John Phillips/Getty Images; Instagram

RELATED: Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Struggles with Telling Son Bentley, 10, About Ex Ryan Edwards’ Arrest

At the end of last season’s Teen Mom OG, Edwards checked into a rehab facility for heroin addiction while his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, was pregnant with their son Jagger. He completed the 90-day program.

While Edwards started the current season back at home, he was later arrested and taken into custody in Hamilton County, Tennessee. At the time, Edwards, 31, was charged with theft of services, according to inmate information for the Hamilton County Jail.

Though his bond for the theft charge was set at $500, Edwards was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. According to Radar Online, that refers to his previous heroin possession charge in Red Bank, Tennessee.

Citing police documents, TMZ reported that Edwards allegedly walked out of a bar without paying his $36 bill in December, and the bartender called the police.

Image zoom Maci Bookout and son Bentley Source: Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram

RELATED: Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Granted 2 Year Order of Protection Against Ex Ryan Edwards: Report

After Edwards attended court, where MTV cameras were not allowed, his father, Larry, told MTV producer Kiki that he had accepted a plea deal for a 90-day jail term in regards to his violation.

Bookout was open about her frustration with Edwards throughout the season.

“The fact that he’s already had what seems like 5,000 chances … you can’t afford to make petty mistakes,” Bookout said. “This sucks because we’re going to have to figure out when and how to tell Bentley.”

“I’m still angry. You don’t f— with me when it comes to my kids and my husband,” she added. “He’s done both.”

The Teen Mom OG reunion airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.