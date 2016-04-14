The reality star revealed the news in an interview with MTV

Find Out What Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout Plans to Name Her Third Child (Hint: Top Gun)

When Maci Bookout has been looking for a name for her third child, and it would seem Tom Cruise gave her a little inspiration.

The Teen Mom OG star revealed in an interview with MTV News that she plans on naming her unborn son, who’s due at the end of May, Maverick Reed.

Bookout, who is mom to son Bentley, 7, with ex Ryan Edward, also shares daughter Jayde, 11 months, with her fiancé Taylor McKinney.

According to the MTV star, the happy couple decided on the name together.

“Maverick was actually one of our boy name choices when we were pregnant with Jayde before we knew it was a girl,” Bookout, 24, said. “Reed is a family name for both our families. We were also considering Connor for the first name, but we decided Maverick went better with the names Bentley and Jayde.”

Bookout and McKinney got engaged in January and announced they were expecting in February.

In January, Bookout opened up to PEOPLE about the sweet relationship Bentley and Jayde share, explaining her son “thinks the world” of his baby sister.