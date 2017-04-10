Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout Reveals Her Future Plans to Adopt: 'Why Would We Not?'

"I have family that has fostered and adopted children and we have friends that have adopted or fostered, so we’ve kind of been introduced to that aspect of it through them," Bookout tells PEOPLE

Though Maci Bookout is done having children biologically, the Teen Mom OG star still hopes to expand her family.

Sitting down with PEOPLE, the mother of three opened up about her and Taylor McKinney’s plans to add more children to their family.

“We’ve both have talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically,” Bookout told PEOPLE. “For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

The 25-year-old is already a mom to son Bentley, 8, with ex Ryan Edwards and shares daughter Jayde, 1, and son Maverick Reed McKinney, 11 months, with McKinney.

“If we are able to do that then why would we not?” she added. “Plus, I think introducing our children to something like that and giving them that experience and for other child to be able to have a sibling or healthy relationships with other children … all kids deserve that. If we can give it to them then why wouldn’t we?”

The idea of adopting and or fostering children has been something Bookout has been thinking about for quite some time, thanks to close family, friends and fellow Teen Mom OG stars, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra.

“I have family that has fostered and adopted children and we have friends that have adopted or fostered, so we’ve kind of been introduced to that aspect of it through them,” she explained. “Also watching Catelynn and Tyler’s story and seeing how for them to be so strong and selfless to make that decision for Carly, and to see how proud they were to be able to give something like that to your daughter [helped].”

She continued on to say, “If we are able to do that, then we should.”